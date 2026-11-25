The free agent dominos are falling fast.

Approximately $1 billion in contracts were agreed to beginning with Tarik Skubal's nine-year, $450 million megadeal with the New York Mets.

An MLB-wide lockout on Dec. 1, and a resulting freeze on major league transactions, is looking more certain by the day. That leaves teams less than a week to lock in free agents under the sport's current economic system.

Against this backdrop, the San Diego Padres' need for starting pitchers is only becoming more acute. Skubal was reportedly their top target. They were reportedly in on Freddy Peralta before he signed with the Baltimore Orioles. Kaima Taira was reportedly on the Padres' radar too, before he signed an $80 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Chicago Cubs' deal with Trevor Rogers ($120 million over five years) and the Minnesota Twins' deal with Sonny Gray (two years, $55 million) further thinned the market.

It was no surprise, then, when Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Wednesday that the Padres "are said by two sources to be closing in on a deal with at least one of the top remaining starting pitchers."

Let the guessing game begin.

Who Are the Top Remaining Free Agent Starting Pitchers?

Any conversation about who the Padres most want in their rotation must begin with Michael King.

The 31-year-old right-hander revived his career after coming to San Diego in the Juan Soto trade in December 2023.

The 2026 season saw King set new career highs for games started (32) and innings pitched (185). The gap between King and the next-best available free agent starter is so large, not re-signing him would be nothing short of a disappointment.

FanGraphs projected King to fetch four years and $100 million in free agency. MLB Trade Rumors' prediction came in just below that at four years and $92 million.

Right-hander Tyler Mahle is coming off a strong finish to the 2026 season after being traded by the San Francisco Giants to the Atlanta Braves. Mahle was 9-3 with a 5.13 ERA in 18 starts with the Giants, and 4-1 with a 1.99 ERA in nine starts with Atlanta.

The case for signing Mahle is simple: if he was closer to the top-of-the-rotation pitcher he was in Atlanta than the bottom-of-the-rotation pitcher he was in San Francisco, Mahle has a chance to justify his asking price.

Then there's the question of health. Mahle, 32, made just 24 starts and threw 125 innings from 2023-25 because of Tommy John surgery and subsequent shoulder issues. In 10 MLB season with the Cincinnati Reds, Twins, Texas Rangers, Giants and Braves, Mahle is 46-56.

Clay Holmes, 33, had the opposite season of Mahle. He went 4-4 with a 2.39 ERA in nine starts with the Mets. After being traded to the Cubs, he went 2-4 with a 4.25 ERA in nine starts.

Although he was ostensibly acquired to help the Cubs in October, Holmes didn't start a National League wild-card game against the Padres. That leaves his free agency difficult to predict — especially since he's only pitched two full seasons as a starter since moving out of the bullpen.

If it isn't King, Holmes or Mahle, the Padres will be accused of reaching to find the top-of-the rotation starter they so badly need.

Acee also reported that "the team hopes to add multiple starters and improve their offense with a significant signing before the anticipated work stoppage on Dec. 1."

Their 2027 starting rotation could feature more than one of the pitchers above.

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