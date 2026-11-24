The San Diego Padres did not land two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal this offseason as he agreed to a nine-year, $450 million deal with the New York Mets.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Skubal, though, was a fan of each of the four teams that visited him in person — including the Padres.

"Skubal was said to be pleased by all four team contingents that came to visit in Orange County, Calif., and he seriously considered the Padres, Blue Jays and incumbent Dodgers as well," Heyman wrote. "There were a couple of other teams interested in getting involved, apparently including one that might have paid as much or more, but Skubal liked his final four, and despite the record of the Mets, he is said to love the roster."

The 30-year-old Skubal will now join the sixth-worst team in baseball from 2026, and will likely be their ace for the better part of the next decade.

What Will Padres Do Now That Tarik Skubal Has Signed With the Mets?

As for the Padres, the biggest fish of the offseason has been reeled in, but there is still quite a bit of work to do ahead of 2027, especially in terms of their starting rotation.

Though an impending lockout on Dec. 1st is threatening to put a stop to all communication between players and their organizations, there is another deadline that takes place on the same day.

International free agents also have until Dec. 1 to sign with a MLB club, or else they will have to return to their respective clubs and wait until next year due to the lockout. Specifically for the Padres, they have been linked to multiple international starrs including Nippon Professional Baseball's Kaima Taira, and could very well shift their imminent focus to the 27-year-old in order to lock down top talent before the lockout.

Taira is coming off a 1.36 ERA-campaign across 146 innings of work. He struck out 141 batters and walked just 45 in that span. Through his past eight years of NPB service, he has a 1.78 ERA spanning 592 innings pitched. His proven durability should be an enormous green flag for a Padres rotation that just tossed the fourth-fewest innings in baseball last season.

The Padres have plenty other pitchers they could pursue between now and Dec. 1. While they won't be as good as Skubal, they'll be a fraction of the cost, which is good for a team that essentially needs an entirely new rotation.

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