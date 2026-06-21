Padres Notes: Ethan Salas Injury, Walker Buehler's Big Goals, Sandy Alcantara to SD?

The San Diego Padres beat the Texas Rangers, 6-4, on Saturday as they evened up the series and set up a rubber match on Sunday. The Padres moved to 39-26 on the year with the victory.

San Diego scored two runs in the eighth inning to tie the game at three apiece, and ended up forcing extra innings. In the top of the 10th inning, Manny Machado crushed a three-run home run, putting the game away for San Diego.

On the pitching side of things, Walker Buehler continued his impressive year, lowering his ERA to 3.96 after allowing one run over 5.1 innings. Adrian Morejon pitched scoreless eighth and ninth innings, while Mason Miller locked down the save in the 10th inning, his 20th save of the year in 20 tries.

In other news, top prospect Ethan Salas recently suffered an injury that forced him to go on the IL in the minor leagues.

Salas is in the midst of a breakout year, hitting .282 with seven home runs, 33 RBIs and an OPS of .784. The team is hopeful he won't be out too long.

Additionally, Buehler recently revealed some goals for the rest of his career, which should have Padres fans excited.

The two-time World Series champion wants to finally bring a title to San Diego, and knows he'll have to beat his former team on the way.

Finally, the Padres continue to be linked to former Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara in a blockbuster trade. Alcantara has a 4.18 ERA across 16 starts this season, but has thrown a league-high 103.1 innings and would give San Diego a true ace-level pitcher moving forward.

The only question is whether the Padres have the prospect capital to entice Miami in a would-be deal.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Top Prospect Ethan Salas Suffers Injury, Placed on IL

Padres Fans Will Love Walker Buehler's Goals for Rest of Career

Padres Singled Out as Best Landing Spot for All-Star Starting Pitcher in Trade

Padres Top Prospect Making Serious Push for Promotion

MLB Insider Has Unfortunate Update on Padres' Tarik Skubal Trade

Red Sox All-Star Continues to Surface as Padres Trade Target Ahead of Deadline

Padres Insider Details Why AJ Preller Could Go All-In at Trade Deadline

Padres Tweets of the Day

DEEP IN THE HEART OF TEXAS pic.twitter.com/qnYIvnKciC — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 20, 2026

The Padres continue to be singled out as the top landing spot for an All-Star pitcher in a blockbuster trade👀👀



Do you want to see San Diego pursue Sandy Alcantara? Why or why not?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1rIFhezacG — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) June 20, 2026

A Padres top prospect is making a SERIOUS push for a promotion👀👀 pic.twitter.com/TKSUJuZQYH — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) June 20, 2026

Judgin' by the smile that's written on his face, there's nothin' they can do 🤠 pic.twitter.com/oIvK6VrMYn — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 20, 2026

Manny gets us on the board! pic.twitter.com/HEtxrwPPyL — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 20, 2026

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