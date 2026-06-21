Padres Notes: Ethan Salas Injury, Walker Buehler's Big Goals, Sandy Alcantara to SD?
In this story:
The San Diego Padres beat the Texas Rangers, 6-4, on Saturday as they evened up the series and set up a rubber match on Sunday. The Padres moved to 39-26 on the year with the victory.
San Diego scored two runs in the eighth inning to tie the game at three apiece, and ended up forcing extra innings. In the top of the 10th inning, Manny Machado crushed a three-run home run, putting the game away for San Diego.
On the pitching side of things, Walker Buehler continued his impressive year, lowering his ERA to 3.96 after allowing one run over 5.1 innings. Adrian Morejon pitched scoreless eighth and ninth innings, while Mason Miller locked down the save in the 10th inning, his 20th save of the year in 20 tries.
In other news, top prospect Ethan Salas recently suffered an injury that forced him to go on the IL in the minor leagues.
Salas is in the midst of a breakout year, hitting .282 with seven home runs, 33 RBIs and an OPS of .784. The team is hopeful he won't be out too long.
Additionally, Buehler recently revealed some goals for the rest of his career, which should have Padres fans excited.
The two-time World Series champion wants to finally bring a title to San Diego, and knows he'll have to beat his former team on the way.
Finally, the Padres continue to be linked to former Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara in a blockbuster trade. Alcantara has a 4.18 ERA across 16 starts this season, but has thrown a league-high 103.1 innings and would give San Diego a true ace-level pitcher moving forward.
The only question is whether the Padres have the prospect capital to entice Miami in a would-be deal.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Top Prospect Ethan Salas Suffers Injury, Placed on IL
Padres Fans Will Love Walker Buehler's Goals for Rest of Career
Padres Singled Out as Best Landing Spot for All-Star Starting Pitcher in Trade
Padres Top Prospect Making Serious Push for Promotion
MLB Insider Has Unfortunate Update on Padres' Tarik Skubal Trade
Red Sox All-Star Continues to Surface as Padres Trade Target Ahead of Deadline
Padres Insider Details Why AJ Preller Could Go All-In at Trade Deadline
Padres Tweets of the Day
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Noah Camras graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He was born and raised in Los Angeles and has extensively covered Southern California sports in his career. Noah is the publisher of Padres on SI after contributing as a writer and editor over the last three years.