Padres Notes: Fernando Tatis Trade Floated, Ethan Salas Breaking Out, Pitcher Returning From IL

The San Diego Padres lost to San Francisco Giants, 3-2, on Monday evening, moving to 20-14 on the year.

The Padres got a first inning home run from Jackson Merrill, and were then held scoreless for the next seven innings before Ramón Laureano sent one over the wall in the ninth. The Padres mustered just one other hit in the game, though, leading to a disappointing series-opening loss.

In other news, the prospect of trading superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. has been floated around by multiple MLB Network analysts in what would be a shocking blockbuster deal. The 27-year-old has eight more years on his contract and is coming off a 2025 campaign that featured his second-highest bWAR production.

Though Tatis is still without a home run to kick off the 2026 season, his contributions to the team and to the city of San Diego would leave an enormous void if he were to be dealt. The three-time All-Star also has a pair of Silver Slugger awards, two Gold Glove awards and two Platinum Glove awards, showcasing himself as one of baseball's premier talents.

Additionally, Padres catching prospect Ethan Salas has been surpassing expectations as he continues to dominate in Double-A this season. The 19-year-old is hitting .307/.402/.573 with a .975 OPS across 22 games, adding five home runs and 14 RBIs.

Finally, the Padres are planning to activate a left-handed pitcher from the injured list on Tuesday as he gets set to make his 2026 debut. This will likely leave southpaw Kyle Hart or right-hander Bradgley Rodriguez to be optioned to the minors, barring someone going on the IL.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

MLB Analysts Believe Padres Could Trade Fernando Tatis Jr to New York in Blockbuster Move

Padres Top Prospect Ethan Salas Turning Heads Amid Dominance in Double-A

Padres Have Made Decision on Yuki Matsui Following Conclusion of Rehab Assignment

Padres Place Starting Pitcher on Injured List in Surprise Move

Padres' New Owners Under Immense Pressure After $3.9 Billion Sale: Column

Padres Facing Major Decision on Yuki Matsui With Deadline Looming

Padres' Mason Miller Compared to Yankees Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera

Padres' Jake Cronenworth Growing Frustrated Amid Struggles

Padres Pitcher Put on 9 Pounds During Injured List Stint

Padres Lineup vs Giants: Fernando Tatis Returns, Ty France Out

Padres Tweets of the Day

Moonshot for Merrill. pic.twitter.com/DgCinAKdmm — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 5, 2026

He still has a very bright future. https://t.co/zfVUBJZ7nO — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) May 5, 2026

Padres manager Craig Stammen says LHP Yuki Matsui will get activated tomorrow. — Sammy Levitt (@SammyLev) May 5, 2026

Craig Stammen discussed why the Padres had trouble facing Trevor McDonald, why he believes they haven't broken through on offense yet and what it's going to take for Fernando Tatis Jr. to produce more consistently at the plate: pic.twitter.com/nisN96PjDN — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) May 5, 2026

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