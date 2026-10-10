Padres Notes: First Look at SD’s Free Agents, Walker Buehler Makes Intentions Clear, Ex-Padre Making Comeback?
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Following the heartbreak that was the 2026 National League Division Series, the San Diego Padres must now focus on a handful of free agents this offseason. There are 17 total Padres that can become free agents, including a pair of pitchers with impending team option decisions to be made and three who are on mutual option deals.
One of the free agents, right-hander Walker Buehler, represents an interesting case as he spoke to the media after the NLDS loss on his offseason intentions. He turned 32 years old this past July, but in a season where starting pitching could not be less consistent, logged the third-most innings pitched of his nine-year career with 153.2 (to go along with a 4.63 ERA).
"I think at the beginning of the year, to wear this jersey was a little bit odd for me, but at the end of the day, you grow to love a group more than whatever the jersey says," Buehler said.
The right-hander joined the team on a minor league deal despite receiving MLB offers from various teams. He started the year off with a 5.62 ERA, but finished the second half of the season (13 starts) with a 3.62 mark.
Finally, a former MLB All-Star recently spoke on making a return to the show — but only with the Padres or New York Mets. The 38-year-old claimed that he doesn't just want to come back if given the chance, but wants to play for a team that he cares about.
"If that phone rings," he said, "I'll be there.
"I'm in that stage in my life where, not just to play, but to play for something."
After finishing second in American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2013, the veteran infielder took the 2014 season off to recover from stress fractures. His response in 2015 was his first and only All-Star selection.
Only time will tell if the phone rings for him this offseason, but fans of his should hope that the call is from the Mets or the Padres.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Every Padres Player Set to Become a Free Agent This Offseason
Padres' Walker Buehler Makes Intentions Crystal Clear Ahead of Free Agency
Former All-Star Open to MLB Return, But Exclusively With Padres or Mets
One Padres Free Agent They Can't Afford to Lose (and One They Can)
Padres Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson