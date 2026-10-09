Former All-Star Open to MLB Return, But Exclusively With Padres or Mets

When asking whether former San Diego Padres utility infielder Jose Iglesias is retired, it requires a follow-up question: from what?

In August, Iglesias was announced as the newest cast member of the acclaimed Broadway production of Buena Vista Social Club, playing the Narrator. His 2023 debut single "Tambor" has more than 200,000 views on YouTube, and his 2024 single "OMG" reached number one on the iTunes Latin Pop Charts within weeks of its debut.

While his musical career has been thriving, Iglesias' baseball career has been on hold since last year, when he played 112 games for the San Diego Padres.

Iglesias, now 36, became a free agent after last season and hasn't played since. Baseball took a back burner to music as spring turned to summer, leaving many to assume Iglesias considers himself retired from the sport.

Not so fast.

In a recent interview with Craig Melvin, Iglesias said he hasn't submitted his official retirement papers to MLB, and would consider playing again — but only for two teams, the Padres or New York Mets.

Jose Iglesias, 36, told Craig Melvin this week that he feels “good” and would only play for the Mets or Padres. He has not officially retired.



“If that phone rings… I’ll be there… I’m in that stage in my life where, not just to play, but to play for something.” pic.twitter.com/I838nKkfLI — Dan Bartels (@DanBartels2) October 4, 2026

"If that phone rings," he said, "I'll be there.

"I'm in that stage in my life where, not just to play, but to play for something."

It's perhaps worth noting that the Padres never called Iglesias' agent — or at least offered a contract to his liking — despite ample needs on the infield as they chased down a wild-card berth in 2026.

Second baseman Jake Cronenworth was concussed early in the season, and often ineffective at the plate when healthy. His backups, Sung-Mun Song and Will Wagner, offered little upside at the plate. Luis Rengifo caught fire after he was picked up on waivers at midseason, but he suffered a season-ending injury after 38 games.

Cronenworth's bat came around eventually, but the Padres' apparent lack of interest in Iglesias in the meantime suggests he might find a better opportunity in New York.

The Mets, however, traded fan favorites Jeff McNeil and Brandon Nimmo before enduring a disastrous last-place season in the National League East. The success of "OMG" catapulted Iglesias to fan-favorite status in Queens two years ago. Fans also loved that Iglesias hit .337 in 85 games for the Mets that year, but that did nothing to ensure his return.

Two years later, the odds of Iglesias playing another major league game — for the Mets, Padres or anyone — have only dimmed, but the slick-fielding veteran isn't ready to blow out the candle on his career.

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