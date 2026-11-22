The San Diego Padres have a huge Ty France update, but it isn't necessarily good for them. His asking price amid a free agency where he has been a sought-after target was revealed, but with so many other areas for the Padres to improve upon this offseason, a 2027 reunion appears less likely.

France spoke earlier this month about what it is like being a popular name on the free agency market for the first time in his career, and how he and his family are finally in a place where the imminent birth of a child won't dictate where he next plays.

“I’m coming off a good year, and it’s hopefully going to be my first good free agency as a player,” France told The Athletic. “I’m open to hearing everybody out.”

“It’s not like I need to be in one place,” he added. “We had the babies; we have a little more freedom now to be able to move around the country. I love San Diego, and I really enjoyed my time there, but I also understand the business side of it.”

In other news, a perfect free agency target has emerged via the New York Yankees, and it just so happens to address a critical issue for the Friars: starting pitching. The 28-year-old right-hander would fit perfectly into a Padres rotation that desperately needs assistance after he was non-tendered this week.

Finally, right-hander Nick Pivetta is reportedly drawing attention from a division rival amid his free agency journey.

After he posted a stellar 2.87 ERA in his first season with the Padres in 2025, he missed nearly five months with a flexor tendon issue in his elbow in 2026 and made just eight starts on the year. Because of all the missed time, a player option was converted into a team option that the Padres surprisingly turned down early in the offseason, making him a free agent.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Ty France's Asking Price Revealed, and It's Bad News for Padres

Padres' Perfect Target Emerges as Yankees' 28-Year-Old Starting Pitcher Becomes Free Agent

Padres' Nick Pivetta Drawing Interest From NL West Rival in Free Agency

3 Trade Targets Who Could Solve the Padres' Biggest Problems

Padres Tweets of the Day

Looking at 3 trade targets the Padres could pursue this offseason to solve their biggest problems👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/dkwGWA9Tck — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) November 22, 2026

Padres alumni took the field alongside the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego All-Stars for a mixed-squad softball game! pic.twitter.com/RYLRsLUomY — San Diego Padres (@Padres) November 22, 2026

Fernando Tatis Jr tomando prácticas de bateo en el estadio Tetelo Vargas, sede de @EOBASEBALLCLUB equipo al que pertenece en liga dominicana. pic.twitter.com/XugtfcRfkO — Enrique Rojas/ESPN (@Enrique_Rojas1) November 21, 2026

Rays remain “seriously engaged” on bringing back Freddy Peralta, per @WillSammon.



Peralta’s market also still includes the White Sox, Cubs, Padres, Blue Jays, and two unknown teams. pic.twitter.com/5ZvBYYnCh5 — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) November 21, 2026

The Padres just cut a starter from a rotation that was already short.



San Diego non-tendered left-hander JP Sears and right-hander Garrett Hawkins on Friday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported. MLB's transaction log shows both have elected free agency.



Matt Swartz of MLB Trade… pic.twitter.com/yErsJ8aVv5 — Alvin Garcia (@alvinmanogarcia) November 21, 2026

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