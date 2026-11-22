Padres Notes: Huge Ty France Update, Perfect Free Agent Target Emerges, Rival Targeting Nick Pivetta
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The San Diego Padres have a huge Ty France update, but it isn't necessarily good for them. His asking price amid a free agency where he has been a sought-after target was revealed, but with so many other areas for the Padres to improve upon this offseason, a 2027 reunion appears less likely.
France spoke earlier this month about what it is like being a popular name on the free agency market for the first time in his career, and how he and his family are finally in a place where the imminent birth of a child won't dictate where he next plays.
“I’m coming off a good year, and it’s hopefully going to be my first good free agency as a player,” France told The Athletic. “I’m open to hearing everybody out.”
“It’s not like I need to be in one place,” he added. “We had the babies; we have a little more freedom now to be able to move around the country. I love San Diego, and I really enjoyed my time there, but I also understand the business side of it.”
In other news, a perfect free agency target has emerged via the New York Yankees, and it just so happens to address a critical issue for the Friars: starting pitching. The 28-year-old right-hander would fit perfectly into a Padres rotation that desperately needs assistance after he was non-tendered this week.
Finally, right-hander Nick Pivetta is reportedly drawing attention from a division rival amid his free agency journey.
After he posted a stellar 2.87 ERA in his first season with the Padres in 2025, he missed nearly five months with a flexor tendon issue in his elbow in 2026 and made just eight starts on the year. Because of all the missed time, a player option was converted into a team option that the Padres surprisingly turned down early in the offseason, making him a free agent.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Ty France's Asking Price Revealed, and It's Bad News for Padres
Padres' Perfect Target Emerges as Yankees' 28-Year-Old Starting Pitcher Becomes Free Agent
Padres' Nick Pivetta Drawing Interest From NL West Rival in Free Agency
3 Trade Targets Who Could Solve the Padres' Biggest Problems
Padres Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson