Padres Notes: Friars Option Infielder, Major Sale Update, Relocation Rumors Addressed

The San Diego Pares beat the Seattle Mariners, 5-2, on Thursday evening and improved to 13-6 on the year. The Friars have won eight straight games and 11 of their last 12 contests.

Right-hander Walker Buehler earned his first win as a Padre, striking out seven and walking one across five innings of work. A gritty second inning rally included a Luis Campusano RBI single (to extend his hitting streak to eight), Ramón Laureano grounding out to score a run and a Fernando Tatis Jr. single to score a pair of runs to get the Padres up 4-0.

Ahead of the eventual victory, the Padres made a roster move and optioned an infielder who has been on rehab assignment. The Korea Baseball Organization standout was on rehab assignment due to an oblique injury and has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list, but will continue his journey toward his MLB debut in Triple-A El Paso for the time being.

In other news, there has been a major update on the apparent imminent sale of the Padres. The expected price tag is expected to be the largest MLB has ever seen, according to Barry M. Bloom of Times of San Diego.

"The four parties trying to buy the Padres submitted a second round of bids on Tuesday and all approached the $3.5 billion mark, a source close to the negotiations told Times of San Diego. But the eventual Padres sales price — already expected to be the largest in Major League Baseball history — could still go higher," wrote Bloom.

Finally, with all the talk of the Padres sale, there have also been swirling rumors regarding a relocation since there is no guarantee that the new owners will stay put. A Padres insider spoke on the likelihood of a move, but given the charm of Petco Park and one of the most passionate fanbases in the sport, he doesn't believe the chances are too high.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Make Surprise Roster Move Ahead of Mariners Game

Padres Sale Takes Major Step Forward as Expected Price Nears $3.5 Billion

Padres Insider Details Latest on Relocation Rumors

Padres' Jackson Merrill Apologizes to Mariners' Julio Rodriguez

Padres Manager Wouldn't Be Surprised if AJ Preller Adds Pitcher to Replace Nick Pivetta

Padres to Promote 28-Year-Old for MLB Debut Under One Condition

Padres Lineup vs Mariners: Freddy Fermin Out, Miguel Andujar Starting

Padres Tweets of the Day

You don't challenge the Reaper 🤫 pic.twitter.com/skBV4k28Tb — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 17, 2026

We caught you a delicious bass. pic.twitter.com/r6Pxe3qb9U — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 17, 2026

We can't imagine a more beautiful thing.



🤘 @Korn pic.twitter.com/FkA25GWdi6 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 17, 2026

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