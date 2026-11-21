A whopping 44 players were non-tendered on Friday, adding plenty of free agents to the open market.

One in particular — New York Yankees right-handed pitcher Luis Gil — should instantly become a top target of the San Diego Padres.

The Padres are scouring the market for starting pitching this offseason, with reports indicating they've checked in on just about every starter.

However, with the Padres needing at least three starters — and likely more — they're not just going to be able to sign the best ones.

The Padres will need to spread their resources out, likely bringing in one or two top-end starters while also looking for some under-the-radar, less expensive options. Gil, the 2024 American League Rookie of the Year, represents just that.

Luis Gil Career History

Gil, 28, has been a member of the Yankees organization since 2018. He made his MLB debut in 2021 and started seven games across the 2021 and 2022 seasons before undergoing Tommy John surgery.

In 2024, Gil made an emphatic return, going 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA and 171 strikeouts over 151.2 innings. He won the AL Rookie of the Year award and was looking like the next great pitcher in New York.

Unfortunately, Gil missed most of the 2025 season with a lat strain, not making his season debut until August. Across 11 starts to close out the year, he went 4-1 with a 3.32 ERA.

In 2026, Gil lost his place in the rotation and made just nine appearances (four starts) at the MLB level, compiling a 4.61 ERA with 17 strikeouts to 18 walks over 27.1 innings. He spent a majority of the season on the Triple-A injured list.

Now, the Yankees have officially moved on from him, making him an interesting candidate for the Padres.

Why Luis Gil Makes Sense for the Padres

The Padres will need to add at least one inexpensive pitcher who they feel could be a bounce back candidate.

Last year, they struck gold with Walker Buehler, while swinging and missing on Griffin Canning, German Marquez and Lucas Giolito.

In Gil, the talent is there. However, he's struggled with injuries throughout his career, and has a walk rate that's among the worst in baseball.

If the Padres can help Gil hone in his control, he could become a serviceable option for a rotation. Moreover, his new team would look to help him rediscover his 2024 form where he was generating whiffs and strikeouts at a much higher clip.

Gil shouldn't cost too much, making him an intriguing candidate. If he pans out, he could turn into one of the biggest steals of the offseason.

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