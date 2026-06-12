Padres Notes: Jake Cronenworth Still Has Symptoms, Craig Stammen Discusses Heated Confrontation, More
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The San Diego Padres have an update on infielder Jake Cronenworth as he is still experiencing symptoms from a concussion suffered in mid-April that he played through for nearly three weeks.
Insider Kevin Acee provided the latest on the veteran earlier this week.
"He said he is feeling 'so much better' but that there are still parts of some days where he feels symptoms," Acee wrote. "He is doing some light running, fielding drills and has progressed to soft toss in the batting cage."
In other news, manager Craig Stammen spoke on the words exchanged during a heated altercation with a fan after Tuesday's extra innings loss.
“I would say the fans were saying things to us that were probably not appropriate,” Stammen told The Athletic. “Manny [Machado] was walking down the dugout. Manny held his tongue, and for us as coaches, we’re going to take that bullet for Manny. We got Manny out of there and let the fan know what I thought about what he was saying to Manny."
Finally, Stammen also spoke on fellow superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. amid his recent hot streak.
“I don’t think he ever left, personally,” Stammen said. “This is just waves of baseball. If that was a stretch in the middle of the season, it would probably be less talked about. But because it was the beginning of the season, those are the only stats we can look at."
Tatis is hitting .359 in the month of June with an OPS of .903. He launched his second home run of the season on Wednesday in what not only took the series from the Cincinnati Reds, but marked his fifth-career walk-off hit and second walk-off long ball.
The Padres start a series with the Baltimore Orioles on Friday at Camden Yards where they will look to stay in the win column — and hope Tatis' bat stays hot.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres' Jake Cronenworth Still Dealing With Concussion Symptoms
Craig Stammen Reveals What He Told Heckling Padres Fan in Viral Confrontation
Padres Manager Has Epic Fernando Tatis Quote Amid Hot Streak
Padres' Manny Machado Gets Message of Encouragement From Longtime Rival
Padres Starting Pitcher Done Making Excuses for Poor Play
Padres Announce Starting Pitchers for Big Series vs Orioles
Padres Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson