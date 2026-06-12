Padres Notes: Jake Cronenworth Still Has Symptoms, Craig Stammen Discusses Heated Confrontation, More

The San Diego Padres have an update on infielder Jake Cronenworth as he is still experiencing symptoms from a concussion suffered in mid-April that he played through for nearly three weeks.

Insider Kevin Acee provided the latest on the veteran earlier this week.

"He said he is feeling 'so much better' but that there are still parts of some days where he feels symptoms," Acee wrote. "He is doing some light running, fielding drills and has progressed to soft toss in the batting cage."

In other news, manager Craig Stammen spoke on the words exchanged during a heated altercation with a fan after Tuesday's extra innings loss.

“I would say the fans were saying things to us that were probably not appropriate,” Stammen told The Athletic. “Manny [Machado] was walking down the dugout. Manny held his tongue, and for us as coaches, we’re going to take that bullet for Manny. We got Manny out of there and let the fan know what I thought about what he was saying to Manny."

Finally, Stammen also spoke on fellow superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. amid his recent hot streak.

“I don’t think he ever left, personally,” Stammen said. “This is just waves of baseball. If that was a stretch in the middle of the season, it would probably be less talked about. But because it was the beginning of the season, those are the only stats we can look at."

Tatis is hitting .359 in the month of June with an OPS of .903. He launched his second home run of the season on Wednesday in what not only took the series from the Cincinnati Reds, but marked his fifth-career walk-off hit and second walk-off long ball.

The Padres start a series with the Baltimore Orioles on Friday at Camden Yards where they will look to stay in the win column — and hope Tatis' bat stays hot.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres' Jake Cronenworth Still Dealing With Concussion Symptoms

Craig Stammen Reveals What He Told Heckling Padres Fan in Viral Confrontation

Padres Manager Has Epic Fernando Tatis Quote Amid Hot Streak

Padres' Manny Machado Gets Message of Encouragement From Longtime Rival

Padres Starting Pitcher Done Making Excuses for Poor Play

Padres Announce Starting Pitchers for Big Series vs Orioles

Padres Tweets of the Day

Padres manager Craig Stammen revealed what he said to these hecklers in what became a viral confrontation outside the San Diego dugout👀👀

pic.twitter.com/DhL48b2EsM — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) June 11, 2026

Since May 17, Fernando Tatis Jr. is 11th in fWAR among position players with 1.1.



He has a 159 wRC+ in that span, and has slashed .367/.418/.478.



He is so close to being back 🤏 https://t.co/EP2V4JN2fn — Min Sub (Mitchell) (@MinSub4) June 11, 2026

Mason Miller’s Fastest Strikeouts Ever.pic.twitter.com/7onbnvBK7D — Baseball Performances (@MLBPerformances) June 11, 2026

Fernando Tatis Jr. talks about his walk-off home run, finally seeing results at the plate, and the team as a whole grinding on offense. pic.twitter.com/cmp5XY2QuD — Friar Territory (@FriarTerritory) June 11, 2026

Mason Miller topped out at 103.8 this season, Misiorowski right behind him at 103.7. Two of the hardest arms on the planet separated by a tenth of a mile per hour, and both are making hitters look silly. Edgardo Henriquez is in the mix too. pic.twitter.com/ANvZXjK9vU — Pitch Profiler (@pitchprofiler) June 11, 2026

Mind if Samad throws a fit real quick? pic.twitter.com/vsf8C9n7uT — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 11, 2026

Mason Miller’s savant page isn’t even real man 💀 pic.twitter.com/LiyqQ10qAF — Sad Seattle Sports Enjoyer (@strain4brain) June 11, 2026

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