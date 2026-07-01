Padres Notes: Joe Musgrove Not Close, SD Pursuing Reliever in Trade, Yu Darvish Could Pitch in 2026

The San Diego Padres lost to the Chicago Cubs, 9-7, on Tuesday evening fell to 43-41 on the year.

JP Sears allowed seven runs (six earned) across 4.2 innings, and Ron Marinaccio allowed another two in relief.

Offensively, Fernando Tatis Jr. mashed a 425-foot long ball to start off the scoring in the first inning. Fellow superstar Manny Machado went yard in the third inning, this one a two-run shot.

A Gavin Sheets three-run home run in the eighth inning brought the Padres within three, and after a seven-pitch at-bat, Tatis hit his second long ball of the evening.

Unfortunately, the Padres were playing catch-up all day, and couldn't come all the way back.

In other news, right-hander Joe Musgrove still has a ways to go before returning to the mound as his injury saga trudges on. He offered some insight on why his return is taking as long as it has.

“If we were gonna bounce a ball, that bouncing of the elbow is where I get a lot of pain,” Musgrove said to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “And to be able to throw a ball with good intensity and be able to spin the ball and put the ball where I want location-wise, I need to be able to bounce the elbow and lock it out hard. That’s been the biggest struggle for me over the last couple months."

Additionally, the Padres have been linked to a top reliever ahead of the trade deadline in a potential move that would bolster the best bullpen in MLB. The left-handed hurler has a 2.19 ERA this season and a 97.5 mph fastball on average, and would strike even more fear into hitters playing San Diego's relief staff.

Finally, to round out the pitching news, right-hander Yu Darvish was presumably not pitching in 2026, but the Friars are leaving the door open for a potential postseason return. Manager Craig Stammen lit the rumor mill ablaze with his comments about Darvish's rehab.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres' Joe Musgrove Explains Why He's Still Not Close to Return

Padres Pursuing Top Reliever in Blockbuster Trade Ahead of Deadline: Report

Padres Leaving Door Open for Yu Darvish to Pitch This Season

Dodgers Change Shohei Ohtani’s Schedule, Announce He’ll Now Pitch Against Padres

Padres' Craig Stammen Throws Himself Under the Bus for Starting Pitcher's Struggles

Padres Tweets of the Day

Nando wastes no time. pic.twitter.com/qKqUiA2yNp — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 1, 2026

Manny goes oppo 💪 pic.twitter.com/k1EjdrdMxE — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 1, 2026

The Dodgers announced a CHANGE to Shohei Ohtani's pitching schedule, setting him up to face the Padres this weekend🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/xGkzbSvg27 — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) June 30, 2026

Gavin and Fernando go yard! pic.twitter.com/G92qlwBL8g — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 1, 2026

Our hearts go out to Venezuela 💛



We have made a $100,000 donation to the American Red Cross’ dedicated Venezuelan Earthquake Relief Fund following last week’s devastating events. Fans who are interested in joining the relief efforts can visit https://t.co/GHt24h0rj4 to learn… pic.twitter.com/Wrim6EAvG5 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 30, 2026

Padres RHP Joe Musgrove explained why he's not close to a return from his elbow injury😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/xIRj7MAQ2R — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) June 30, 2026

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