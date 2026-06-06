Padres Notes: Outfielder Has Season-Ending Surgery, Players Devastated by Nick Castellanos DFA, Mason Miller Trade?

The San Diego Padres lost to the New York Mets, 5-0, on Friday night and fell to 32-30 on the year. Their seventh time being shutout this season marks the sixth loss in a row for the Friars and the 10th of their last 11 games.

Ahead of the eventual victory, a Padres outfielder underwent what is likely to be season-ending surgery on his hip. Manager Craig Stammen spoke on the hip discomfort that landed the veteran on the injured list, and ultimately led to the potential season-ending procedure.

“It’s a big loss,” Stammen said. “This is a guy that we were counting on a lot coming into the season and a guy that we had batting leadoff for a while. He’d been in a little bit of a funk lately. Maybe [the injury] was the reason for it. Unfortunate that he had to go have surgery.”

In other news, various players on the team are "devastated" with the team's recent decision to designate Nick Castellanos for assignment according to superstar Manny Machado. Though his output on the diamond wasn't what he nor the team envisioned for his tenure with the Padres, Machado touched on what he meant to the organization as a teammate.

"Obviously the news caught everybody by surprise," Machado said. "I don't really try to put myself in a GM's shoes and know why they're doing the decisions. Obviously we just care about Nick and what he meant to us in the clubhouse."

Finally, a notable MLB analyst predicted that the Padres would do the unthinkable and make a deal to trade All-Star closer Mason Miller at the deadline. The Reaper has a 0.72 ERA this season, but if there's any president of baseball operations who could pull off another blockbuster, AJ Preller is certainly the man for the job.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Outfielder Undergoes Surgery, Likely Out for Season in Shocking Development

Manny Machado Says Padres Players 'Devastated' by Nick Castellanos DFA

Padres Predicted to Trade Mason Miller in Shocking Deadline Blockbuster

Manny Machado Calls Out Padres Amid Brutal Losing Streak

Padres Announce Starting Pitchers for Must-Win Series vs Mets

Padres Insider Wonders if Manny Machado is Injured — Or Suddenly Declining

Padres Tweets of the Day

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/cGxw2k8FBJ — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 5, 2026

"We were kind of devastated by it."



Manny Machado on the Padres players reaction to Nick Castellanos being DFA'd@FriarTerritory pic.twitter.com/JBn6pg6eqj — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) June 5, 2026

Nike just dropped a San Diego Padres City Connect Air Max shoe 😮



How do we feel about this colorway? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/RKL09LQMz6 — MLB (@MLB) June 5, 2026

Para Eduardo, su mamá fue y siempre será un pilar de inspiración. pic.twitter.com/lwFHlBuHHF — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 5, 2026

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