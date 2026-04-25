Padres Predicted to Pursue Tarik Skubal Alongside Dodgers, Mets in Blockbuster Move

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal was the focal point of the winter meetings in Orlando, Fla.

Everyone wanted to know whether the back-to-back Cy Young winner would be traded in the offseason.

While rumors surrounding a Skubal trade seemed to peak at the winter meetings in December, the pitcher was never dealt ahead of the 2026 season. There was always the chance that Skubal could be traded before the deadline, but that now seems unlikely given the Tigers' chances of contending in October.

With the Tigers looking to make a deep playoff run, a Skubal trade before August's deadline appears out of the picture barring a midseason collpase.

That being said, it appears new San Diego Padres ownership is set on spending to win a championship as Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the organization could compete for Skubal in free agency alongside the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers.

"The early belief is that José E. Feliciano, nearing a purchase of the Padres for $3.9 billion, will be in it to win. Could that mean the Mets, Dodgers and others will have extra competition for this year’s top free agent, Tigers two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal?," Heyman wrote.

"Some see Feliciano resuming the winning strategy of late Padres owner Peter Seidler, a visionary who turned the club from a historically sleepy team into a force after acquiring and signing big-time stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. (and previously acquiring Juan Soto)."

Feliciano's style seems like a match made in heaven for president of baseball operations A.J. Preller, who is known for having an aggressive style in acquiring talent. Landing Skubal would be another feather in Preller's cap, especially considering the other National League powerhouses and big markets in the running for the ace.

The Dodgers are considered a top destination for free agents, while Mets owner Steve Cohen isn't afraid to outspend any team. Preller and the Padres would need to convince Skubal that San Diego is the best landing spot for him.

Skubal would instantly become the ace of any staff he joins, but especially a San Diego team with questions in the rotation.

Nick Pivetta, who's currently on the injured list with a flexor strain in his elbow, can technically opt out after this season. Michael King can, too, and is more likely to than Pivetta if he has a strong season. Randy Vásquez will be in the rotation, but at this point, that's about the only sure thing.

Before the Skubal sweepstakes begin this November, the Padres are still making way for a deep playoff run this season. Despite starting the year 2-5, the Friars have made the NL West race interesting by chasing the back-to-back champions early in the season.

While the teams battle on the field throughout the 2026 season, it seems they may be battling off of it come the offseason.

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