Padres Notes: Randy Vasquez Taken to ER, Freddy Fermin Injury Update, All-Star Placed on IL
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The San Diego Padres lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 12-7, on Thursday evening and fell to 43-43 on the year.
The scoring started early for San Diego as the Friars entered the bottom of the second inning up 6-0. Superstar third baseman and former Dodger Manny Machado hammered a two-run home run in the first inning, and Jackson Merrill slapped a long ball of his own, a solo shot, in the second.
Later in the second inning, Jake Cronenworth hit his second home run of the year and the first since his return to the diamond after missing close to two months with a concussion. It was a three-run bomb that put San Diego up six. Unfortunately, the lead didn't last.
Starting pitcher Randy Vásquez allowed four earned runs off of seven hits in three innings of work. The bullpen then allowed another eight runs, as LA scored 12 unanswered to run away with the game.
There was a scary development after Vásquez left the contest as the pitcher fainted while on his way to get an X-ray on his ankle. Through currently in stable condition and conscious, Vásquez was taken to the emergency room as a precaution while more tests are conducted.
Additionally, catcher Freddy Fermin left Thursday's game arly after taking a foul tip to the mask. Manager Craig Stammen said he's being evaluated for a concussion.
Finally, an All-Star reliever was sent back to the injured list after starting the 2026 campaign on the shelf. He's made 36 appearances thus far in 2026 with a 2.51 ERA.
In a corresponding roster move, Germán Márquez was activated from the injured list and made his first appearance since May 1 during Thursday's defeat, allowing a pair of earned runs in three innings of relief.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres' Randy Vasquez Fainted, Taken to Emergency Room After Dodgers Game
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson