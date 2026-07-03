Padres Notes: Randy Vasquez Taken to ER, Freddy Fermin Injury Update, All-Star Placed on IL

The San Diego Padres lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 12-7, on Thursday evening and fell to 43-43 on the year.

The scoring started early for San Diego as the Friars entered the bottom of the second inning up 6-0. Superstar third baseman and former Dodger Manny Machado hammered a two-run home run in the first inning, and Jackson Merrill slapped a long ball of his own, a solo shot, in the second.

Later in the second inning, Jake Cronenworth hit his second home run of the year and the first since his return to the diamond after missing close to two months with a concussion. It was a three-run bomb that put San Diego up six. Unfortunately, the lead didn't last.

Starting pitcher Randy Vásquez allowed four earned runs off of seven hits in three innings of work. The bullpen then allowed another eight runs, as LA scored 12 unanswered to run away with the game.

There was a scary development after Vásquez left the contest as the pitcher fainted while on his way to get an X-ray on his ankle. Through currently in stable condition and conscious, Vásquez was taken to the emergency room as a precaution while more tests are conducted.

Per manager Craig Stammen, Randy Vásquez was on his way to get an X-ray on his ankle tonight when he fainted. He’s currently stable and conscious but was taken to the emergency room as a precaution, and is having tests done. — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) July 3, 2026

Additionally, catcher Freddy Fermin left Thursday's game arly after taking a foul tip to the mask. Manager Craig Stammen said he's being evaluated for a concussion.

Freddy Fermin exited tonight's game after his teammates noticed something was off with him after he took a foul tip off his mask pic.twitter.com/VCq0KW7Hkn — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 3, 2026

Finally, an All-Star reliever was sent back to the injured list after starting the 2026 campaign on the shelf. He's made 36 appearances thus far in 2026 with a 2.51 ERA.

In a corresponding roster move, Germán Márquez was activated from the injured list and made his first appearance since May 1 during Thursday's defeat, allowing a pair of earned runs in three innings of relief.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres' Randy Vasquez Fainted, Taken to Emergency Room After Dodgers Game

Padres Lose All-Star Reliever to IL Immediately Before Dodgers Series

After Historic Embarrassment, The Padres' Season is Over: Column

Padres Slugger Sends Message to Team After Embarrassing Cubs Series With Dodgers Looming

Padres Manager Reveals 'Biggest Worry' That Could Derail 2026 Season

Padres Announce Starting Pitchers for Must-Win Series vs Dodgers

Former GM Draws Up Trade for Padres to Finally Land Red Sox All-Star Jarren Duran

Padres Tweets of the Day

That was pretty 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/jc87bAfYZq — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 3, 2026

The Padres hit three homers against Roki Sasaki in the first two innings tonight!



🎙️ @jesseagler & @tonygwynnjr pic.twitter.com/PvvJTY5tyF — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) July 3, 2026

The Padres lost an All-Star reliever to the injured list ahead of Thursday's critical series opener against the Dodgers🚨🚨🚨🚨



Yet another hit to the pitching staff...⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VNGBDEeOc2 — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) July 2, 2026

All about that action. pic.twitter.com/qInQ4hbD1X — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 3, 2026

You have entered the Crone Zone. pic.twitter.com/hBSdLwp92W — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 3, 2026

Padres slugger Gavin Sheets sent a message to his teammates after an embarrassing series against the Cubs and the Dodgers now looming👀👀 pic.twitter.com/uRGqlKx0vk — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) July 2, 2026

Craig Stammen talks about the Padres struggles entering this series against the Dodgers, Jason Adam’s shoulder strain, German Marquez moving into the bullpen, and more. pic.twitter.com/B2I0Tn5e8f — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) July 3, 2026

Samad Taylor spoke about how things can be turned around during this tough stretch, what he's learned about handling the ups and downs of a long season and what he can take away from facing Roki Sasaki so recently: pic.twitter.com/Fy3pMM2ijf — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) July 2, 2026

Padres manager Craig Stammen says that Randy Vasquez fainted while on his way to get an X-ray on his ankle after coming out of tonight's game.



Vasquez was taken to the hospital. — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) July 3, 2026

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