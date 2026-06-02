Padres Notes: SD Calling Up Outfielder, Named Favorite for Tarik Skubal, Ex-Padre Check In
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The San Diego Padres are calling up a top prospect in hopes to inject some new life into the offense. Across 49 games in Triple-A this season, the 25-year-old outfielder is hitting .292 with an OPS of .962 to go along with 13 home runs on the year.
Manager Craig Stammen spoke highly of the prospect this past spring, perhaps hinting on the inevitable move.
“He could be a guy for us that comes up at some point during the season, whether it’s at the beginning or the middle or the end, provides a little life, little energy, steals some bags, plays great outfield and then has the ability to leave the yard too," Stammen said.
In other news, the Friars have continued to be linked to Detroit Tigers ace and two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal, and MLB insider Buster Olney marked San Diego as an early favorite.
Though the division rival Los Angeles Dodgers are not only linked to the southpaw as well but contain a deep farm system, president of baseball operations AJ Preller always seems to have a knack for pulling off blockbuster trades.
"I think San Diego is gonna get him, they need a starting pitcher, we know AJ Preller, and I say this respectfully, he's a little crazy," Olney said. "Skubal would be a fit, and [Preller] might be one of the general managers who is not afraid to make a trade where he's giving up a lot of value. ... My early favorite: the San Diego Padres."
Finally, and partly due to Preller's constant quest to build the best roster possible, there were a few key departures from the Padres this past offseason. The article below details how fan favorites and other former Friars are doing with their new employers at this point of the 2026 campaign.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Calling Up Top Outfield Prospect in Major Roster Shakeup
Padres Named Favorite for Tarik Skubal Trade Over Dodgers, Yankees
How Are Luis Arraez, Dylan Cease, Other Former Padres Doing With New Teams?
Outfielder Cut by Padres Joins New Team — As a Pitcher
How Is Leo De Vries Doing After Blockbuster Trade From Padres to Athletics?
Padres Announce Starting Pitchers for Rematch Series vs Phillies
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson