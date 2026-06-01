Outfielder Cut by Padres Joins New Team — As a Pitcher

Jacob Campbell's last appearance in a minor league baseball game was in August of last year. He went 1-for-4 as the Double-A San Antonio Missions' left fielder, ending the season on a modest three-game hitting streak.

After reporting to spring training for his fifth year in the San Diego Padres' organization, Campbell was released on March 26.

When he reappeared this week on the independent American Association's transactions log, he did so with a new position. Campbell was announced May 30 as the newest pitcher for the Lake Country DockHounds.

May 30 Transaction: @DockHounds signed RHP Jacob Campbell.



The @illinibaseball alum joins Lake Country after four seasons in the #Padres' system. https://t.co/FdAhiug149 pic.twitter.com/6fJIi65Jvu — American Association (@AA_Baseball) May 30, 2026

The Wisconsin native won't be playing far from home. The DockHounds are based in Oconomowoc, about 50 miles from where Campbell put his name on the prospect map as a high schooler in Janesville. By the time he graduated, Campbell ranked No. 130 overall in the nation, according to Perfect Game.

The Chicago Cubs drafted Campbell in the 36th round of the 2018 MLB Draft, but he opted to honor his college commitment to the University of Illinois instead.

Campbell started 30 games as a freshman for the Illini. Baseball America ranked him as the No. 1 newcomer in the Big Ten. After the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out most of the 2020 collegiate season, Campbell slashed .299/.369/.546 as a sophomore in 2021.

As a junior in 2022, Campbell hit a home run in five consecutive games, yet he went undrafted after slashing .257/.331/.433 in 52 games.

The Padres scooped Campbell up as an undrafted free agent. He began his professional career as a catcher in the Arizona Complex League in 2022.

Campbell shifted primarily to the outfield after he appeared in most of his 22 minor league games behind the plate in 2023.

After putting together a .248/.365/.401 line for Lake Elsinore, Campbell earned his first promotion to advanced Class-A Forth Worth in 2024. But his bat never came around after starting the season with the TinCaps in 2025, slashing .219/.273/.331 in 49 games.

In July of last year, the Padres promoted Campbell to San Antonio. He slashed .257/.350/.257 with no extra-base hits in 12 games.

Now Campbell will see if the same strong arm that once lent itself to throws from behind the plate and the corner outfield positions can translate well on the mound. At 26, the best years of his career might still lie ahead.

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