Padres Notes: SD Cuts Veteran Pitcher, Joe Musgrove Bad News, Walker Buehler Postseason Role

The San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-1, on Wednesday night and improved to 88-70 on the year.

Robbie Ray struck out a pair of Dodgers and surrendered just one earned run across 3.1 innings or work, but it was the combined dominance of five relievers that allowed just three hits and struck out six over the remaining 5.2 scoreless innings to secure the win.

Offensively, Manny Machado got the scoring started with a towering two-run home run (that would have been a solo shot if not for Ethan Salas' challenge) in the fourth inning. Fellow superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. had an impressive three-hit performance in a game that gave the Padres the chance to take the series from the two-time defending champions on Thursday.

Ahead of the eventual victory, the Padres designated a veteran pitcher for assignment and optioned another pitcher to the Arizona Complex League. In a corresponding move, right-hander Jason Adam was activated off the injured list and is set to imminently make his first appearance since the end of June.

In other news, right-hander Joe Musgrove has more bad news regarding his long-awaited 2026 debut. Manager Craig Stammen provided an update on the hurler and how neither side wants him to rush back to the mound before he can be the most effective possible.

"When you add somebody to the roster, somebody goes off the roster," Padres manager Craig Stammen said recently. "And Joe has got to feel comfortable that he can — he wants to help our team win. He doesn’t just want to [just] pitch. And so we want him to be as comfortable as he can in that situation."

Finally, to round out the pitching news, right-hander Walker Buehler's role in the postseason is becoming a little more clear despite a 5.36 ERA through the first half of the season. Buehler has a 3.39 mark during the second half, plus a stellar postseason resume which appears to be more of a reason for Stammen to trust him as a big-game pitcher.

“I think that’s who he is,” Stammen said of that categorization. “That’s his persona: ‘Give me the ball in a big game and I’ll give you a good start.’ That’s not easy to do. A lot of guys can’t elevate their game in that way or be able to stay in that same space that they are constantly.

“He has that unique ability, and I think we’ve seen that throughout his entire career. Now it’s nice to have that type of personality on our team.”

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Cut Ties With 4-Year Veteran, Add Jason Adam to Bullpen Amid Series vs Dodgers

Padres' Joe Musgrove Acknowledges He May Not Return This Season

Padres Announce Starting Lineup for Wednesday's Game vs Dodgers

Padres Tweets of the Day

Manny Machado takes Yoshinobu Yamamoto for a home run it's 2-0 #padres over the Dodgers! pic.twitter.com/Nhi4GKVM89 — Padres Central (@PadresCentral_) September 24, 2026

Ethan Salas smartly challenges a leveraged situation then David Morgan strikeouts out Ohtani on a nasty sinker. Beautiful sequence. pic.twitter.com/6UVEJnbp9s — Giannis Auntiegotapoodle (@TooMuchMortons_) September 24, 2026

Ethan Salas spoke about the gameplan for working with Robbie Ray, how he prepares for each start and what's been working for him offensively at the dish: pic.twitter.com/oSKlDIzXtU — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) September 23, 2026

What a man, what a man, what a man, what a mighty good man. pic.twitter.com/NiunugyouT — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 24, 2026

Jake Cronenworth spoke with @SammyLev about what's been working so well for him after being named NL Player of the Week, if he enjoys playing all over the diamond defensively and the keys to facing Yoshinobu Yamamoto tonight: pic.twitter.com/hmhEYg9RWC — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) September 23, 2026

Robbie Ray (SF): 3.08 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 1.88 K/BB

Robbie Ray (SD): 5.22 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 1.19 K/BB#MLBTonight discusses the veteran LHP and how his struggles post-Trade Deadline might correlate with inconsistent battery partners. pic.twitter.com/rGewzbkIkJ — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 24, 2026

"For really most of the time Manny has been a Padre, you've been able to say the Padre offense will go as Manny goes...Manny's not been at his best but they've been able to put up great offensive numbers."

Good insight from @jesseagler on Padres recent stretch, Tues night aside pic.twitter.com/KvpIVUfiLV — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) September 23, 2026

We have reinstated RHP Jason Adam from the 60-day IL, optioned RHP Griffin Canning to the ACL Padres, and designated RHP Alek Jacob for assignment. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 24, 2026

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