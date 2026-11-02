Padres Notes: SD Loses 4 More Players to Free Agency, Michael King Contract Projection, Yuki Matsui Decision

The San Diego Padres watched another four players hit free agency on Sunday as their list of needs this offseason grows. Three pitchers who had few contributions during the regular season and an infielder that was essentially a non-factor on defense will now test the open market.

In other news, one of the most pivotal free agents of the Padres offseason is right-hander Michael King.

The 31-year-old King was recently predicted to sign a four-year, $118 million deal, which is something that can be doable for a team's ace. However, the Padres have many different areas where they need to spend this offseason.

It is no secret that King wants to stay in San Diego, most recently claiming how much of a second home the city has been for him after the Padres' National League Division Series exit last month. For now, only time will tell what steps are taken to retain the hurler.

"This is where we started a family," King said. "We started our foundation here. San Diego's been incredible for me, and it's all the way across the country from home. But now I feel like I have a second home on the West Coast, so it's been awesome. And yeah, I hope to continue."

Finally, left-handed reliever Yuki Matsui unleashed one of the best seasons of his professional career in 2026 with an ERA of 1.83 across am MLB-career-high 64 innings. In five postseason outings (4.2 innings), he allowed just a pair of hits and no earned runs.

Matsui made $5.9 million in 2026 and very well could have tested the free agent market and opted out of the next two years and $13.5 million on his deal. Instead, he made the decision to stay a Padre.

“I wanted to come back because I believe in this team and the fans deserve a championship," he said to ESPN's Jorge Castillo. "They support this team every game and that means a lot to me and my teammates.”

Yuki Matsui has decided to not opt out of his contract with the Padres. He is on the books for $6.5 million in 2027 with a $7 million player option for 2028.



Matsui: “I wanted to come back because I believe in this team and the fans deserve a championship. They support this team… — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) November 1, 2026

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Officially Lose 4 More Players to Free Agency

Padres' Top Free Agent Projected to Sign 4-Year, $118 Million Deal

Padres' Yuki Matsui Makes Decision on $6.5 Million Opt Out: Report

Padres Pitcher Exercises Player Option for 2027 Season: Here's What it Means

Padres Tweets of the Day

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/euRJZ2TGvJ — San Diego Padres (@Padres) November 1, 2026

FREE AGENT PROFILE: JoJo Romero



2026 Regular Season Stats:

3.36 ERA

56.1 IP

54 K

1.22 WHIP



Romero would give San Diego another experienced left-hander to pair with Wandy Peralta and Yuki Matsui.



2026 Contract: $4.26 Million

2027 Projected Contract: 4 years, $26.7 Million… — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) November 1, 2026

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