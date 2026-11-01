Padres' Yuki Matsui Makes Decision on $6.5 Million Opt Out: Report

Yuki Matsui put together his best MLB season for the San Diego Padres in 2026. The left-hander appeared in 54 games and fashioned a 1.83 ERA and 1.14 WHIP — new career lows since he signed with the Padres in December 2023.

More importantly for Matsui, he's managed to avoid tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow. Because of that, he had the contractual right to opt out of his contract after this season.

However, according to Japanese media outlet Sankei Sports, Matsui is staying put. He'll remain in the Padres' bullpen on a $6.5 million salary in 2027.

Matsui faces a similar choice a year from now if he manages to avoid Tommy John surgery. The 2028 option, worth $7 million, becomes a team option if he does undergo the elbow ligament-replacement procedure.

For now, Matsui's decision to stay put gives president of baseball operations A.J. Preller one less decision to make this offseason. Matsui's return becomes especially important if the Padres are unable to bring back Adrian Morejon.

If Morejon leaves in free agency, Matsui could become the top left-handed reliever behind closer Mason Miller.

The Padres' bullpen was one of the best in baseball last year. Without Morejon, Matsui and Wandy Peralta are manager Craig Stammen's best left-handed options. Peralta also opted in to return in 2027.

While Peralta had a 3.61 ERA in 2026, his strikeout totals (50 in 77.1 innings) and expected ERA (4.32) make him a less desirable option in high-leverage matchups than Matsui.

Matsui also outperformed his expected ERA (3.03) in 2026 too. But he held opponents to a minuscule .170 batting average even though he doesn't possess an overpowering fastball (91.9 mph).

Listed at 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds, Matsui has become particularly effective at limiting hard contact with a steady mix of sliders and splitters, the latter serving as an off-speed pitch.

Left-handers slashed .144/.237/.229 against Matsui in 2026, making him a particularly important weapon in a division with Shohei Ohtani and others. It also raised the possibility that Matsui would test the free agent market.

But with Morejon and others potentially crowding the field for shutdown lefty relievers, Matsui might not have felt he could increase his earning power this offseason.

It's good news for the Padres, who have several tough free agent decisions — Michael King, Morejon, Ty France, et.al — without Matsui. For Preller, it's one less problem to tackle this offseason.

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