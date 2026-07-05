Padres Notes: SD Officially Releases Veteran, Michael King Disagrees With Manager, Latest Trade Rumors

The San Diego Padres lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-0, on Saturday night. It was the eighth straight loss for the Friars as they fell to 43-45 on the year.

Right-hander Griffin Canning struck out four across four innings of work and allowed just one earned run and two hits after Wandy Peralta pitched a scoreless first inning as the opener. Kyle Hart and Mason Miller each allowed runs in relief.

Offensively, the Padres were shut down by Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who fired seven shutout innings.

In other news, the Padres recently released a utility man from the organization. The seven-year veteran was hitting .310 in Triple-A this season with 36 strikeouts to 35 walks.

Additionally, right-hander Michael King revealed that he disagreed with manager Craig Stammen's decision to take him out of the game on Saturday. King was in the midst of six shutout innings before he was taken out.

After he was replaced and an error by infielder Jake Cronenworth nixed a would-be double play, the Dodgers went ahead and hit a grand slam that ultimately decided the game. Stammen was asked after the game about how King performed and appeared to agree with his pitcher's self assessment.

“Dominated,” Stammen said. “Great outing by him. One of his best. He had a tough one the last one, and he bounced back with one of his better ones. He knew we needed it, and he gave it to us. We just weren’t able to finish it off for him."

Finally, there are some more trade rumors surrounding San Diego as a team insider linked two former pitchers back to the Padres ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline. The Padres were also linked to a Boston Red Sox starting pitcher as a potential upgrade for the rotation.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Officially Release Former Yankees Utility Man From Organization

Padres' Michael King Disagreed With Craig Stammen's Costly Decision in Loss to Dodgers

Padres Connected to 2 Ex-Padre Pitchers Ahead of Trade Deadline

Padres Announce Sudden Change to Starting Pitcher for Saturday's Game vs Dodgers

Padres Urged to Trade for Red Sox All-Star Pitcher in Blockbuster Deadline Swing

Padres Reveal Randy Vasquez Diagnosis After Sudden Emergency Room Visit

Padres Tweets of the Day

Happy 4th of July! pic.twitter.com/48b4cf5wVS — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 4, 2026

The Padres have been urged to acquire a Red Sox All-Star starting pitcher ahead of the trade deadline👀👀



Do you want to see SD pursue this deal? Why or why not?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YqXRNSoSpA — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) July 4, 2026

Craig Stammen spoke about tonight's offensive performance, how the Padres can potentially end this losing streak and if the losing is affecting the team's morale: pic.twitter.com/XQtUUzu9u4 — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) July 5, 2026

Mason Miller talks about throwing in the bullpen after last night’s game and trying to stay sharp. pic.twitter.com/2itPeaPJbK — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) July 5, 2026

Craig Stammen discusses the decision to use Wandy Peralta as an opener, Jackson Merrill’s recent performance, and more before today’s game in LA. pic.twitter.com/YM1Tqyoug8 — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) July 5, 2026

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