Padres Notes: SD Officially Releases Veteran, Michael King Disagrees With Manager, Latest Trade Rumors
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The San Diego Padres lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-0, on Saturday night. It was the eighth straight loss for the Friars as they fell to 43-45 on the year.
Right-hander Griffin Canning struck out four across four innings of work and allowed just one earned run and two hits after Wandy Peralta pitched a scoreless first inning as the opener. Kyle Hart and Mason Miller each allowed runs in relief.
Offensively, the Padres were shut down by Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who fired seven shutout innings.
In other news, the Padres recently released a utility man from the organization. The seven-year veteran was hitting .310 in Triple-A this season with 36 strikeouts to 35 walks.
Additionally, right-hander Michael King revealed that he disagreed with manager Craig Stammen's decision to take him out of the game on Saturday. King was in the midst of six shutout innings before he was taken out.
After he was replaced and an error by infielder Jake Cronenworth nixed a would-be double play, the Dodgers went ahead and hit a grand slam that ultimately decided the game. Stammen was asked after the game about how King performed and appeared to agree with his pitcher's self assessment.
“Dominated,” Stammen said. “Great outing by him. One of his best. He had a tough one the last one, and he bounced back with one of his better ones. He knew we needed it, and he gave it to us. We just weren’t able to finish it off for him."
Finally, there are some more trade rumors surrounding San Diego as a team insider linked two former pitchers back to the Padres ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline. The Padres were also linked to a Boston Red Sox starting pitcher as a potential upgrade for the rotation.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Officially Release Former Yankees Utility Man From Organization
Padres' Michael King Disagreed With Craig Stammen's Costly Decision in Loss to Dodgers
Padres Connected to 2 Ex-Padre Pitchers Ahead of Trade Deadline
Padres Announce Sudden Change to Starting Pitcher for Saturday's Game vs Dodgers
Padres Urged to Trade for Red Sox All-Star Pitcher in Blockbuster Deadline Swing
Padres Reveal Randy Vasquez Diagnosis After Sudden Emergency Room Visit
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson