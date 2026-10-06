Padres Notes: SD Makes Roster Move, Stars Send Message Before Game 3, Clear Adjustment Needed

The San Diego Padres made a roster move ahead of Game 3 of National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

After losing Game 2 by way of a dramatic walk-off victory in Milwaukee, San Diego continued to prepare for Game 3 back at home by activating a starting pitcher from the paternity list. After he left the team shortly before Game 1, he assumed right-hander Randy Vasquez's spot on the postseason roster on Monday.

With their backs against the wall, various Padres stars spoke on how crucial it is being in a win-or-go-home scenario for the remainder of the NLDS. The last team to come back from 0-2 in a Division Series was the New York Yankees in 2017 as they won three in a row against Cleveland in the best-of-five series.

“Not many teams have done it,” superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. said. “So there’s a reason why it’s so tough. … Obviously, we want it different. It’s a tough situation right here. But we’re going to battle out there and find a way to make it happen.”

Finally, a clear adjustment is needed in San Diego as each game moving forward becomes more important than the last: hitting with runners in scoring position.

San Diego was just 3-for-18 with runners in scoring position in Games 1 and 2 of the NLDS, leaving 20 total runners on base. Manager Craig Stammen spoke on the chances his team had and the work now cut out for them.

"Unable to quite punch through and put the game away a little bit there. I think both games we had chances," Stammen said. "But overall, it's going to be tough against their pitching staff to punch through in those spots. They're matching up really well. With two outs, not a given that we're gonna get a hit. But we had a couple tonight. A couple more would have helped."

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Make Roster Move Ahead of NLDS Game 3 vs Brewers

Padres Stars Send Clear Message Ahead of Win-Or-Go-Home Game 3 vs Brewers

One Adjustment The Padres Must Make to Save Their Season vs Brewers

Padres Facing Brewers Pitcher Who Has Dominated Them in Must-Win NLDS Game 3

Dodgers Legend Heaps Praise on Walker Buehler Amid First Postseason With Padres

Padres Tweets of the Day

“Here we are again with our backs against the wall, we overcame it once. We can do it again and we’re going to do it again.” - Manny Machado, on the Padres being down 0-2 in the NLDS. pic.twitter.com/QzG168no4l — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) October 5, 2026

AJ Preller and Ruben Niebla look on as Kyle Hart throws a live bullpen. pic.twitter.com/F0FCt6IvAN — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) October 5, 2026

Padres manager Craig Stammen, when asked if he second-guessed himself on any decision in their two defeats in Milwaukee: ‘I never second-guess myself. That’s for everybody else to do’’ — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 5, 2026

The music the Padres have playing during the Brewers workout is a bit different from what you typically hear during batting practice.



Gamesmanship between the teams continues. https://t.co/89JoDwXDYh pic.twitter.com/iAtv6vpocA — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) October 5, 2026

Gavin Sheets in the cage. pic.twitter.com/9qXhMNEV5r — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) October 5, 2026

Padres manager Craig Stammen on if he thinks Mason Miller tipped his pitches in game 2. @FriarTerritory pic.twitter.com/t5tsVPkAsK — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) October 5, 2026

Dustin May on the eve of his Game 3 NLDS start against the Padres: pic.twitter.com/LB5pSDVdtO — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) October 5, 2026

Manny Machado was asked about David Ortiz's comments...



"Those aren't the first comments that we've heard about us this year. It's been all year from everyone. Here we are once again with our backs against the wall. We overcame it once, and we're going to do it again." https://t.co/IQCy3XUpZu pic.twitter.com/6GF8eXLvOu — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 5, 2026

Milwaukee hasn't won at Petco Park ALL YEAR. That can't change now.@MartyCaswell and @DSmithShow look for one last Padres lifeline as the NLDS heads back to San Diego. pic.twitter.com/6v2vk9Zq3j — Friar Territory (@FriarTerritory) October 5, 2026

"I'm never going to shy away from the moment or what's at stake."



Nick Pivetta on starting a must-win game 3 versus the Brewers.@FriarTerritory pic.twitter.com/7CBrg8hXXI — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) October 5, 2026

“No hesitation for me. Give him the ball.” - @DSmithShow



Mason Miller owned it after Game 2 - Darren would go RIGHT back to him with San Diego’s season on the line. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YmLKyI9Xwv — Friar Territory (@FriarTerritory) October 5, 2026

A big thank you to Kwanza and Jose for inviting us down to sit with them in Milwaukee. @Padres #ForTheFaithful pic.twitter.com/s9TQdtMNNq — Don Orsillo (@DonOrsillo) October 6, 2026

Nick Pivetta on the Padres' emotional state after dropping the first two games of the NLDS in Milwaukee: pic.twitter.com/FadE4RvqcR — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) October 5, 2026

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