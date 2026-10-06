Padres Notes: SD Makes Roster Move, Stars Send Message Before Game 3, Clear Adjustment Needed
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The San Diego Padres made a roster move ahead of Game 3 of National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers.
After losing Game 2 by way of a dramatic walk-off victory in Milwaukee, San Diego continued to prepare for Game 3 back at home by activating a starting pitcher from the paternity list. After he left the team shortly before Game 1, he assumed right-hander Randy Vasquez's spot on the postseason roster on Monday.
With their backs against the wall, various Padres stars spoke on how crucial it is being in a win-or-go-home scenario for the remainder of the NLDS. The last team to come back from 0-2 in a Division Series was the New York Yankees in 2017 as they won three in a row against Cleveland in the best-of-five series.
“Not many teams have done it,” superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. said. “So there’s a reason why it’s so tough. … Obviously, we want it different. It’s a tough situation right here. But we’re going to battle out there and find a way to make it happen.”
Finally, a clear adjustment is needed in San Diego as each game moving forward becomes more important than the last: hitting with runners in scoring position.
San Diego was just 3-for-18 with runners in scoring position in Games 1 and 2 of the NLDS, leaving 20 total runners on base. Manager Craig Stammen spoke on the chances his team had and the work now cut out for them.
"Unable to quite punch through and put the game away a little bit there. I think both games we had chances," Stammen said. "But overall, it's going to be tough against their pitching staff to punch through in those spots. They're matching up really well. With two outs, not a given that we're gonna get a hit. But we had a couple tonight. A couple more would have helped."
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Make Roster Move Ahead of NLDS Game 3 vs Brewers
Padres Stars Send Clear Message Ahead of Win-Or-Go-Home Game 3 vs Brewers
One Adjustment The Padres Must Make to Save Their Season vs Brewers
Padres Facing Brewers Pitcher Who Has Dominated Them in Must-Win NLDS Game 3
Dodgers Legend Heaps Praise on Walker Buehler Amid First Postseason With Padres
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson