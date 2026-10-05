Padres Make Roster Move Ahead of NLDS Game 3 vs Brewers

The San Diego Padres announced a roster move on Monday amid their National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler, who was placed on the paternity list before Game 1 on Saturday, has rejoined the roster ahead of Tuesday's Game 3.

Per MLB rules, Buehler needed to take the place of the pitcher who replaced him on the roster. That means right-hander Randy Vasquez has been removed from the roster.

We have returned RHP Walker Buehler from the paternity list today. He will take the place of RHP Randy Vásquez on the active NLDS roster. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 5, 2026

Vasquez didn't end up pitching in either of the first two games of the series for the Padres.

The right-hander made 32 appearance (23 starts) during the regular season, compiling a 3.90 ERA over 140.2 innings. His season is not officially over, but unless the Padres advance to the NL Championship Series and he gets added to the roster, he won't make another appearance this year.

Walker Buehler Returns From Paternity List

As for Buehler, it was a surprise when he wasn't named the starter for Game 1 of the NLDS. However, he was placed on the paternity list shortly after the team's 26-man roster was announced, which clearly factored into the decision.

Buehler is now back with the team, and should play a role in the team's pitching plans if the series reaches a fourth game.

Right-handed pitcher Nick Pivetta is scheduled to start Game 3 on Tuesday. If the Padres extend the series, Buehler would likely be in line to start Game 4.

"Walker will play a big role in this series at some point," manager Craig Stammen said before the NLDS. "I don't know when that is. But he's got such a playoff pedigree that it will be hard for us to leave him out and not give him a chance to put his mark on the series."

Buehler joined the Padres on a minor league deal this offseason just hoping to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster. He ended up making 32 starts, and got better as the year went on, finishing with a 3.62 ERA over his 13 second-half outings.

Buehler has more playoff experience than any Padres pitcher, having won two World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has a career 3.04 ERA over 94.2 postseason innings, and secured the final three outs of the 2024 World Series for the Dodgers.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.