Padres Notes: SD Officially Releases Veteran, Pitcher Suspended by MLB, Catcher Nearly Retired

The San Diego Padres avoided a series sweep and beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-1, on Wednesday afternoon, improving to 38-35 on the year.

After Bradgley Rodriguez got the nod for the spot start, right-hander Griffin Canning earned his first win of the year as he allowed one earned run, four hits and struck out a pair across 4.1 innings of work.

Offensively, Manny Machado brought in a first inning run via a sacrifice fly and Xander Bogaerts singled in a run in the fourth. Fernando Tatis Jr. collected his first RBI of the day off of a 111 mph rocket of a double in the fifth inning and earned another in the ninth inning via a single.

Jackson Merrill put the metaphorical cherry on top and launched a two-run home run later in the ninth inning.

In other news, the Padres released a 10-year veteran this week as the left-handed pitcher posted a 7.99 ERA through 13 Triple-A appearances. The former first-round pick has a career ERA of 4.16 over 900 innings of work as he will now look to find a new employer.

Additionally, MLB announced a two-game suspension for a right-handed pitcher as the bullpen will now have a little less depth going into a series against the Texas Rangers on Friday. Manager Craig Stammen was also suspended for one game but already served the time for his punishment on Monday.

Finally, a Padres backstop and 2017 draft pick revealed that he was close to calling it quits on his professional baseball career a few years before his eventual call-up. Though it may be a short stint due to the various injuries to Padres catchers, he will surely look to take full advantage of his moment in the big leagues after just eight total games at the Triple-A level this season with a .269 batting average.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Officially Release 10-Year Veteran Pitcher Amid Disappointing Season

MLB Announces Suspension for Padres Pitcher

Padres Catcher Nearly Retired a Few Years Ago

Yu Darvish Continuing to Make Impact on 2026 Padres

Padres Placed Key Player on Concussion IL Despite Him Saying He Felt Better

Padres Manager Craig Stammen Sends Message to Fans Amid Frustrating Stretch

Padres Tweets of the Day

RHP Ty Adcock cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A El Paso. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 18, 2026

111 off the bat 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/rSz4QVsSPX — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 17, 2026

Craig Stammen joined @BenAndWoods this morning and was asked what his message is to Padres fans amid the team's struggles: pic.twitter.com/6hN95bcyK7 — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) June 17, 2026

A Padres catcher nearly retired a few years ago😳😳



Now, he's reached his dreams of making it to MLB⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vHq5Izzaq2 — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) June 17, 2026

For a team like the Padres with offensive flaws, is it worth giving up a haul to rent Tarik Skubal?



"I just don't know if this is the Padres team that's going to go out and chase," says @JeffPassan. pic.twitter.com/rjKJQwozod — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 17, 2026

That's a home run, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/A1Yx4gELZH — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 17, 2026

Run Bogey’d In pic.twitter.com/V7RI46F4ef — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 17, 2026

Manny Machado tells @JakePeavy_22 he's hoping the Padres are "getting the bad out of the way early" in response to their poor at bat performance 👀 pic.twitter.com/In49cWUyNx — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) June 16, 2026

RHP Bradgley Rodriguez will start today’s game vs. the St. Louis Cardinals. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 17, 2026

The @Padres turned @PetcoPark into a remote office for the day—we went to see who was actually getting work done 👀 pic.twitter.com/LrDCueaGGg — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 17, 2026

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