The San Diego Padres missed out on a handful of free agents on Tuesday after a slew of signings around the league. Teruaki Sato (Chicago Cubs), Freddy Peralta (Baltimore Orioles) and Kaima Taira (Toronto Blue Jays) were among the names that San Diego missed out on, in addition to players like Tarik Skubal (New York Mets) and Trevor Rogers (Cubs) earlier this week.

In other news, there is an update on right-hander Michael King, but it isn't necessarily positive in the wake of the busy free agency week. His price tag is only expected to go up, which is bad news for a Padres team that needs to build an entire rotation this offseason.

On the bright side, after the Padres were eliminated in the National League Division Series, King spoke on his love for the city and it feeling like a second home for the East Coaster.

"This is where we started a family," King said at the time. "We started our foundation here. San Diego's been incredible for me, and it's all the way across the country from home. But now I feel like I have a second home on the West Coast, so it's been awesome. And yeah, I hope to continue."

That should bode well for San Diego's chances as long as they're willing to pay up.

Finally, after the news of Skubal's gargantuan deal with the Mets, it was reported that he considered the Padres before making his $450 million decision. MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post provided the latest on the fallout from the two-time Cy Young award winner.

"Skubal was said to be pleased by all four team contingents that came to visit in Orange County, Calif., and he seriously considered the Padres, Blue Jays and incumbent Dodgers as well," Heyman wrote. "There were a couple of other teams interested in getting involved, apparently including one that might have paid as much or more, but Skubal liked his final four, and despite the record of the Mets, he is said to love the roster."

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

3 Free Agents the Padres Must Pivot to After Missing Out on Teruaki Sato, Freddy Peralta, Kaima Taira



Padres Waiting to Re-Sign Michael King Could Spell Bad News for Reunion Chances

Tarik Skubal 'Seriously Considered' Signing With Padres Before Joining Mets

How Much Will Padres Actually Spend This Offseason?

Padres Tweets of the Day

Tarik Skubal reportedly "seriously considered" signing with the Padres before his 9-year, $450 million deal with the Mets👀👀



Could you imagine Skubal in San Diego...⬇⬇ pic.twitter.com/c9jSh4MXCW — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) November 24, 2026

The Padres came to the Skubal sweepstakes with champagne taste and a beer budget...@DSmithShow questions how serious San Diego’s pursuit really was with the Mets willing to spend $450 million. pic.twitter.com/j7dwoOr0y7 — Friar Territory (@FriarTerritory) November 24, 2026

We teamed up with the @SDFoodBank and @BankofAmerica to distribute Thanksgiving meals to over 1,000 local families 💛 pic.twitter.com/RALwgc9lkr — San Diego Padres (@Padres) November 24, 2026

The Padres should be VERY anti Salary Cap 👀 pic.twitter.com/9se440g3Od — Padres Collective (@PadresHMA) November 24, 2026

Padres ownership is handing out turkeys, but baseball questions keep getting stuffed... 🦃👀 @MartyCaswell questions why San Diego’s new owners won’t elaborate on their “all-in” promises with a lockout approaching and plenty of roster holes remaining. pic.twitter.com/dWsedoxBqD — Friar Territory (@FriarTerritory) November 24, 2026

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.