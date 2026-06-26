Padres Notes: Unfortunate Joe Musgrove Update, Pitcher Likely to Get Call-Up, Trade With Mets?

The San Diego Padres continue to slow-play Joe Musgrove as he returns from Tommy John surgery.

After undergoing surgery in October 2024, the 2026 campaign was supposed to be one that Musgrove started on Opening Day (or at least the first series of the year). A setback this past spring has further kept him on the shelf, and he is still a ways away from returning.

The right-hander recently spoke bout his progression to the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee.

“We’re going to be off the mound within the next couple weeks,” Musgrove said. “So we’re just introducing it slowly.”

In other news, a right-handed pitcher who was a part of the Juan Soto trade and hasn't pitched in MLB in 2024 is expected to be called up by the Padres sooner. After missing the entirety of the 2025 campaign recovering from a flexor tendon repair with an internal brace surgery, his 1.32 ERA in three Triple-A games paired with the need for more pitching in San Diego points to a potential call-up.

Finally, as the rumors of the trade deadline continue to heat up, an All-Star on the New York Mets has emerged as a top fit for the Friars. MLB insiders Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN not only linked the struggling starting pitcher to the Padres, but gave the right-hander a '90% chance' of being dealt.

For someone coming off of his best statistical year in MLB and finishing fifth in NL Cy Young award voting last season, the upside to a potential trade is obvious. With a 4.83 ERA (compared to a 2.70 mark last season) through 16 starts, the question now turns to what the Padres would be expected to give up for the hurler on an expiring contract.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres' Joe Musgrove Multiple Weeks Behind Nick Pivetta in Return

Padres Expected to Call Up Pitcher Who Hasn't Pitched in MLB Since 2024

Padres Named Top Fit for Mets All-Star With '90% Chance' of Being Traded

Padres' Jake Cronenworth Takes Major Step in Return From Concussion

Padres' AJ Preller Facing 'Intense Scrutiny' According to Insider

Padres Announce Another Change to Starting Rotation for Rivalry Series vs Dodgers

Padres' Manny Machado Has Officially Changed His Mindset in 2026

Padres Tweets of the Day

Joe Musgrove is BEHIND Nick Pivetta in terms of his recovery😳😳😳



Musgrove hasn't pitched since October 2024 for the Padres...



Here's the latest on his return timeline⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PSaql0Yy1y — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) June 26, 2026

#OTD in 2021, Fernando Tatis Jr. hit three home runs against the Diamondbacks.



DBacks @ Padres#ForTheFaithful | June 25, 2021https://t.co/dWcF6ZeQdi — San Diego Strong (@PadresStrong) June 26, 2026

Wins This Year Without A Quality Start From Their Starter:



14 SD

13

12 MIN

11 CIN CLE LAA MIL STL TB WSH

10 ATL CHC COL HOU

9 BAL CWS NYM

8 ARI ATH NYY SEA

7 LAD MIA TEX

6 TOR

5 DET KC PIT SF

4 PHI

3

2 BOS — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) June 24, 2026

The Padres offense is by no means back. But it appears Fernando Tatís is. pic.twitter.com/vvyLrVCVAw — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) June 25, 2026

WAR Leaders - Right Fielder pic.twitter.com/wRt1azE4ak — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) June 25, 2026

What do we think about the performance from JP Sears yesterday? pic.twitter.com/pYgSozidIB — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) June 25, 2026

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