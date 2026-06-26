Padres Notes: Unfortunate Joe Musgrove Update, Pitcher Likely to Get Call-Up, Trade With Mets?
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The San Diego Padres continue to slow-play Joe Musgrove as he returns from Tommy John surgery.
After undergoing surgery in October 2024, the 2026 campaign was supposed to be one that Musgrove started on Opening Day (or at least the first series of the year). A setback this past spring has further kept him on the shelf, and he is still a ways away from returning.
The right-hander recently spoke bout his progression to the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee.
“We’re going to be off the mound within the next couple weeks,” Musgrove said. “So we’re just introducing it slowly.”
In other news, a right-handed pitcher who was a part of the Juan Soto trade and hasn't pitched in MLB in 2024 is expected to be called up by the Padres sooner. After missing the entirety of the 2025 campaign recovering from a flexor tendon repair with an internal brace surgery, his 1.32 ERA in three Triple-A games paired with the need for more pitching in San Diego points to a potential call-up.
Finally, as the rumors of the trade deadline continue to heat up, an All-Star on the New York Mets has emerged as a top fit for the Friars. MLB insiders Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN not only linked the struggling starting pitcher to the Padres, but gave the right-hander a '90% chance' of being dealt.
For someone coming off of his best statistical year in MLB and finishing fifth in NL Cy Young award voting last season, the upside to a potential trade is obvious. With a 4.83 ERA (compared to a 2.70 mark last season) through 16 starts, the question now turns to what the Padres would be expected to give up for the hurler on an expiring contract.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres' Joe Musgrove Multiple Weeks Behind Nick Pivetta in Return
Padres Expected to Call Up Pitcher Who Hasn't Pitched in MLB Since 2024
Padres Named Top Fit for Mets All-Star With '90% Chance' of Being Traded
Padres' Jake Cronenworth Takes Major Step in Return From Concussion
Padres' AJ Preller Facing 'Intense Scrutiny' According to Insider
Padres Announce Another Change to Starting Rotation for Rivalry Series vs Dodgers
Padres' Manny Machado Has Officially Changed His Mindset in 2026
Padres Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson