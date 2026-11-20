The San Diego Padres are yet to make any substantial moves to the big league roster this offseason. However, they've been active in minor league free agency as they look to add depth throughout the organization.

This week, the Padres made two more additions.

According to the team's transaction log on MLB.com, the Padres signed infielder Luis Suisbel to a minor league deal. According to MadFriars on X, the Padres signed infielder Jose Devers to a minor league pact.

The Padres have signed infielder José Devers to a minor league contract. The 24-year-old (not to be confused with the player of the same name who reached the majors in Atlanta) topped out in Double-A this year in the Guardians org, hitting .270/.348/.345. — MadFriars - The source for Padres Prospects news (@madfriars) November 20, 2026

Padres Sign Luis Suisbel

Suisbel, 23, has spent his entire professional career with the Seattle Mariners organization after signing as an international free agent in 2019.

He was in the Dominican Summer League from 2021-22 before coming stateside in 2023. He has slowly worked his way up the organization, spending the entire 2025 and 2026 seasons in High-A.

In 2026, Suisbel appeared in 102 games, hitting .258 with 19 home runs, 58 RBIs and an OPS of .825. He had 109 strikeouts to 35 walks and hit 27 doubles.

Across six career minor league seasons, Suisbel has appeared in 490 games, hitting .247 with 75 home runs, 305 RBIs and an OPS of .784.

He's mainly played third base and first base but also has experience at shortstop.

According to the transaction log, he's been assigned to Triple-A El Paso, which means he'll be skipping the Double-A level for now.

Padres Sign Jose Devers

Devers, 23, has spent his entire career with the Cleveland Guardians organization after signing as an international free agent in 2019.

He bypassed the Dominican Summer League and came stateside in 2021, slowly working his way up the organization.

Devers spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons in High-A and then played the entire 2026 season in Double-A. Across 83 games in 2026, the right-hander hit .270 with two home runs, 33 RBIs and an OPS of .693. He had 88 strikeouts to 33 walks with 10 stolen bases.

Overall, across 481 games in six minor league seasons, Devers has hit .239 with 37 home runs, 233 RBIs and an OPS of .679.

He's mainly played shortstop but also has experience at third base and second base. He's logged one inning in center field.

It's currently unclear where he's been assigned, but it's likely at least the Double-A level and potentially Triple-A, where he'd join Suisbel.

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