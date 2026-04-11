Padres Already Sold Over $1 Million of New City Connect Gear

The San Diego Padres unveiled their new City Connect jerseys for the 2026 season on Thursday, and so far, fans have seemed to enjoy them.

The jerseys dropped on April 9 and the team has already sold over $1 million in gear, according to Padres insider Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Acee is reporting that San Diego surpassed $1.1 million in sales of the City Connect gear on its first day available, and this doubled the previous record for a single-day merchandise sale. The record was held on Opening Day in 2023.

The new City Connect jerseys combine culture and tradition, according to a statement put out by Nike.

"The San Diego Padres’ Nike MLB City Connect uniform is a continued celebration of the binational region, culture and traditions.

"From the La Catrina patch to the marigold pattern sublimated onto the sleeves and bone-colored pants, the uniforms were inspired by Dia de los Muertos, as The Padres honor the traditions and the people that make the region special.

"Available now at Nike.com."

Two Cultures. One Family.



The San Diego Padres’ Nike MLB City Connect uniform is a continued celebration of the binational region, culture and traditions.



From the La Catrina patch to the marigold pattern sublimated onto the sleeves and bone-colored pants, the uniforms were… pic.twitter.com/JV1mE1HgQG — Nike (@Nike) April 9, 2026

The City Connect jerseys around baseball have been fairly popular since the league debuted them back in 2021. San Diego fans have seen two versions of the City Connect jerseys, with the previous mint and pink jerseys having mixed reviews.

The Padres first debuted City Connect jerseys in 2022, and the team has worn them every Friday home game since. But the team retired the polarizing jersey following the 2025 season, with the intent to bring these new ones out.

The new jerseys have taken on a popularity like no other for San Diego, and fans were seen lining up outside the team store well before the debut. There were leaks of the City Connect jerseys before the official debut, and it seems fans liked what they saw.

Line starting to form outside of Petco Park for the #Padres City Connect 2.0 release.



The first person arrived at 8pm Wednesday night! #ForTheFaithful pic.twitter.com/gyLbrtFJCU — Julian Del Gaudio (@JulianDelGaudio) April 9, 2026

Fans will get to see the new City Connect jerseys in action in the second game of the team's series against the Colorado Rockies on Friday. Much like in previous years, the Padres will wear the City Connect jerseys on Friday home games, giving fans a chance to catch them all throughout the season.

San Diego is coming off a walk-off win over the Rockies in the first game of the series, with Xander Bogaerts hitting a grand slam in the 12th inning. So when the Padres take the field rocking these new City Connect jerseys, Petco Park should be rocking with excitement.

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