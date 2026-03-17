Padres Manager Still Has No Idea Who Will Bat Leadoff This Season

One of the biggest questions surrounding the San Diego Padres this spring is who will hit leadoff for the Friars in 2026. According to manager Craig Stammen, the team has yet to find their guy.

“Not much clarity,” Stammen said. “Giving other guys ample opportunity to see who might be best in that. I’m not a genius, so only way to figure that out is trial and error.”

In 2025, the Padres mainly deployed Fernando Tatis Jr. as their leadoff hitter. The franchise star hit leadoff in all but five of his 155 starts last season.

Tatis has hit leadoff more than any other spot in the order throughout his career and that is where he hit for the Dominican Republic in the 2026 World Baseball Classic this month. However, he didn't love the spot considering the bottom of the Padres lineup struggled in 2025, not giving him enough run-producing opportunities.

He doesn't expect San Diego to have the same problem this year, though.

“I feel like this year we’re gonna have a way better lineup,” Tatis said earlier this spring. “A way, way better lineup.”

While Tatis and other Padres players departed camp in Peoria, Ariz. to participate in the WBC, Stammen took the time to experiment with several players in the leadoff spot this spring.

The first test subject was shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who also competed in the WBC. Bogaerts being in the leadoff spot for the first five games of Cactus League play caught many fans off guard, given most Padres lineup projections had Tatis at the top of the order and Bogaerts in the lower half.

Bogaerts went 2-for-12 (.167) in the leadoff spot before he joined Team Netherlands. Following his performance, Stammen revealed the Padres were still looking for their next leadoff hitter.

"Leadoff is the one spot we’re just not quite sure of who’s going to be in that spot in the lineup. Maybe it (depends on) different handedness (of the opposing pitcher). Maybe it’s all the time. So you might see a few different options here with the WBC guys gone," Stammen said earlier this spring.

Stammen then deployed second baseman Jake Cronenworth at the top of the order.

Despite his limited regular season experience as the leadoff hitter (24 starts atop the order in six seasons), the Padres skipper stated Cronenworth could become a regular in the leadoff spot.

In 2025, the infielder hit .246 with 11 home runs, 59 RBIs, three stolen bases and an OPS of .744. He's looking to have a bounce back year, and could be a solid option at the leadoff spot.

Regardless, Stammen appears adamant about keeping the lineup interchangeble throughout the season.

“My goal is to be flexible with it,” Stammen said. “Some people say you should be able to turn out the same batting order every day. That limits you when you really do need to make a change.”

Stammen only has seven more games (including a split-squad game) this spring to figure out his leadoff hitter. Opening Day is on March 26, and it won't be an easy test for the Padres lineup against Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers.

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook.