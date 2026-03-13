Padres Notes: Pitcher Out for Season, Red Sox Trade Link, Outfielder Calls Out Former Team

The San Diego Padres lost to the Kansas City Royals, 10-1, on Thursday evening. Their total record for spring fell to 9-10 as Opening Day nears closer, and games that count towards the ultimate goal can finally begin (and Fernando Tatis Jr.'s dingers will be launched in a Padres uniform once again).

Unfortunately, the Padres will be without right-hander Bryan Hoeing for the season as he is set to undergo elbow surgery. The 29-year-old has a 1.99 ERA across 25 relief appearances over the last two seasons for San Diego. Manager Craig Stammen provided the latest update on his would-be bullpen piece.

“He has elected to have surgery to repair his flexor tendon so he will be out for the season,” Stammen said. “It’s a bummer because he’s someone that could have really been a big part of our bullpen, fill a lot of different roles."

The Padres finished last season with the best bullpen in baseball with an ERA of 3.06, and only further bolstered their relief crew with the trade deadline acquisition of Mason Miller. The Hoeing move will certainly sting, but the Friars have no choice but to plan for how his absence will be addressed.

In other news, the Padres have been linked to the Boston Red Sox in what would be a blockbuster deal to land another outfielder in San Diego. With Stammen claiming that the DH position will likely be a "revolving door" in the new year, more pop in the lineup is never a bad thing for a contender.

Finally, to round out the outfielder news, a current Friars outfielder called out his former team, the Pittsburgh Pirates, for his decision to sign with San Diego. It is no secret among the baseball world that the Pirates and Padres appear to have opposite trajectories, and the Padres outfielder made his feelings about his new team very clear.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Pitcher to Undergo Season-Ending Elbow Surgery in Brutal Update

Padres Named Top Landing Spot for Red Sox Outfielder in Potential Blockbuster Trade

Padres Outfielder Takes Shot at Former Organization After Joining San Diego

Padres Sale Predicted to Shatter MLB's $2.4 Billion Record

What Bryan Hoeing's Surgery News Means for the Padres Bullpen

What Ethan Salas’ Spring Usage Really Says About His 2026 Role

Nick Castellanos Makes Bold Statement Amid Padres Roster Fight

Padres Tweets of the Day

How epic was that @tatis_jr bat flip?! 🇩🇴



The @Padres star caught up with @SieraSantos after the win against Venezuela to describe the chemistry of this stacked Dominican Republic roster, the electric atmosphere in Miami and more.#WorldBaseballClassic https://t.co/zvMCwJrLI2 pic.twitter.com/8ahwgo4vV6 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 12, 2026

Thursday night lineup. pic.twitter.com/PPDgnJGgKk — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 12, 2026

This is what it's all about! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VFT2Da2YwQ — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 12, 2026

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook.