Padres Announce Starting Pitcher for Must-Win NLDS Game 4 vs Brewers

The San Diego Padres aren't done yet.

On Tuesday, the Padres beat the Milwaukee Brewers, 4-3, to keep their season alive and force a Game 4 of the National League Division Series.

Now, the Padres will look to do the same on Wednesday, and get the series back to Milwaukee for a win-or-go-home Game 5.

On Tuesday, the Padres used five pitchers — including their Game 2 starter in Michael King — to secure their first win of the series.

On Wednesday, it'll likely be more of the same.

Who's Starting for the Padres in NLDS Game 4?

To start things off, the Padres are giving the ball to right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler.

Buehler is yet to pitch this postseason, but has plenty of playoff experience from his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Buehler seemed to be a candidate to pitch Game 1 of this series, but instead went on the paternity list as he and his wife welcomed their second child.

He returned to the roster on Monday, and will now look to pitch the Padres into a Game 5.

"Walker will play a big role in this series at some point," manager Craig Stammen said before the series. "I don't know when that is. But he's got such a playoff pedigree that it will be hard for us to leave him out and not give him a chance to put his mark on the series."

Buehler joined the Padres on a minor league deal and competed for a spot on the Opening Day roster. He ended up spending the entire year in the starting rotation, making 32 starts and sporting a 4.63 ERA with 131 strikeouts over 153.2 innings.

The 32-year-old got better as the year went on, compiling a 3.62 ERA over 13 second-half starts.

Walker Buehler Postseason History

Buehler has pitched in a total of 19 games in his postseason career, with 18 of his outings being starts. The 19th was his most recent one, however, when he got the final three outs of the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees.

Overall, Buehler has a 3.04 ERA across 94.2 postseason innings with 114 strikeouts. In 2024, he had a 3.60 ERA across 15 postseason innings.

Who's Starting for the Brewers in NLDS Game 4?

Brewers manager Pat Murphy is yet to name a starting pitcher. He did throw out some ideas, though.

"You can look at our roster and see who we've started in these situations," Murphy said. "[Robert] Gasser's made starts for us. Chad Patrick's made starts for us. [Shane] Drohan's made starts for us. After this is over, we're going to sit down. Staff is going to be waiting for me, and we'll sit down, and we'll talk about it."

He added: "We've just got to kind of regroup here and see where everybody's at."

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