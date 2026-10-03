Padres Lose Walker Buehler Just Before NLDS Game 1 for Personal Reasons

The San Diego Padres have placed right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler on the Paternity List on Saturday, hours before Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Buehler, who was on the original 26-man NLDS roster, has now been replaced by right-hander Randy Vasquez.

Buehler's wife, McKenzie, is expecting to give birth to their second child on Saturday.

Here's the official announcement from MLB:

"Major League Baseball announced today the placement of San Diego Padres pitcher Walker Buehler on the Postseason Paternity List. During Buehler’s absence, pitcher Randy Vasquez will be an active member of San Diego’s National League Division Series roster. Buehler will be allowed to be away from the Club for a minimum of one day and a maximum of three days. Upon his return, Buehler will take Vasquez’s place on the Padres’ active roster."

Today, @MLB has approved the placement of @Padres pitcher Walker Buehler on the Postseason Paternity List. During Buehler’s absence, pitcher Randy Vásquez will be an active member of San Diego’s NLDS roster. Buehler will be allowed to be away from the Club for a minimum of one… — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) October 3, 2026

It was a bit of a surprise when Buehler was not named the Game 1 starter. However, the Padres were likely expecting this move, and thus went with left-hander Robbie Ray.

Manager Craig Stammen still hinted that Buehler would play a role in the postseason when he was asked.

"Walker will play a big role in this series at some point," Stammen said on Friday. "I don't know when that is. But he's got such a playoff pedigree that it will be hard for us to leave him out and not give him a chance to put his mark on the series."

Buehler will be off the roster for a maximum of three days. With Michael King starting Game 2 on Sunday, Buehler will likely return to the team ahead of Tuesday's Game 3 at Petco Park.

He will have to replace Vasquez on the roster.

Vasquez was not on the wild-card roster, but had a 3.90 ERA across 140.2 innings in the regular season.

When Will Walker Buehler Pitch in NLDS?

Right-hander Nick Pivetta is expected to start Game 3. That would then line Buehler up to pitch Game 4, assuming the team doesn't go back to Ray.

Buehler, who joined the Padres on a minor league deal this offseason, made 32 starts this season, sporting a 4.63 ERA with 131 strikeouts over 153.2 innings.

He was much better in the second half, where he made 13 starts, compiling a 3.62 ERA over 64.2 innings.

Buehler has a career 3.04 postseason ERA over 94.2 innings.

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