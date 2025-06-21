Padres DFA Jason Heyward, Activate Star Reliever In Surprise Roster Move
The San Diego Padres have designated veteran outfielder Jason Heyward for assignment ahead of Saturday's game against the Kansas City Royals.
The Friars activated reliever Bryan Hoeing off the 60-day injured list, and in a corresponding move, optioned right-handed pitcher Sean Reynolds to Triple-A El Paso.
Heyward was the Padres' starting left fielder at the start of the season, but struggled as he posted a .494 OPS. The veteran also landed twice on the injured list.
The Padres signed Heyward in the offseason. The outfielder was one of many veteran acquisitions by the Friars during a relatively quiet winter.
The departure of Heyward indicates president of baseball operations A.J. Preller will surely be looking to trade for an outfielder this summer at the trade deadline.
It was reported earlier that Hoeing had a locker in the Padres clubhouse, an indication that a roster move from the Padres was coming soon.
The San Diego Union-Tribune's Annie Helibrunn provided more insight into Hoeing's return: "Mike Shildt said they will make a move here shortly with Bryan Hoeing. He'll be joining the team and is built for multiple innings (but they'll likely give him a soft landing to start)."
Hoeing was shut down from the start of the season as well as during spring training because of a shoulder issue.
The right-hander sported a 1.52 ERA in 23.2 innings for the Padres last season after being acquired at the trade deadline.
