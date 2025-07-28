Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Blockbuster Trade Urged, Manny Machado Slams Ex-Padre, Dylan Cease on the Move?

Aaron Coloma

Jul 27, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) hits a single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Jul 27, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) hits a single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres won their final game of a four-game set against the Wild Card-hopeful St. Louis Cardinals, 9-2. Manny Machado had a 4-for-5 day with three RBIs after a minor bust-up with the Cards on Saturday.

Machado called out Cardinals assistant coach Jon Jay after their benches-clearing incident in Saturday's game, shutting down any talk of them being friendly with each other due to their offseason links.

In other news, the Padres' Jarren Duran saga continues, and they have been urged to land the All-Star in a three-team trade with the Red Sox and Marlins. The trade would send Ethan Salas and Red Sox prospect Luis Perales to the Marlins, and bring Duran to the Padres, with the Sox getting starter Edward Cabrera.

Another name floating around near the trade deadline is Dylan Cease, who has reportedly already been offered to the Red Sox for Duran. The Athletic's Jim Bowden believes the right-hander could go to the contending Toronto Blue Jays, who are looking for arms at the deadline.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Former Padre Defends Manny Machado, Posts Cryptic Message About Jon Jay Amid Beef

Padres' Manny Machado Bashes Cardinals Coach, Ex-Padre Jon Jay in Epic Rant

Padres' Dylan Cease, Michael King Could Land With AL Powerhouse in Blockbuster Trade, Says Insider

Padres Urged to Make Blockbuster 3-Team Trade to Land All-Star Outfielder

Manny Machado Rips Into Cardinals Coach, Ex-Padre Jon Jay

Padres Rumors: MLB Insider Provides Massive Dylan Cease Trade Update

Padres Fielding Offers on Multiple Pitchers as Trade Deadline Nears

Padres Tweets of the Day:

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Aaron Coloma
AARON COLOMA

Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

Home/San Diego Padres News