Padres Notes: Blockbuster Trade Urged, Manny Machado Slams Ex-Padre, Dylan Cease on the Move?
The San Diego Padres won their final game of a four-game set against the Wild Card-hopeful St. Louis Cardinals, 9-2. Manny Machado had a 4-for-5 day with three RBIs after a minor bust-up with the Cards on Saturday.
Machado called out Cardinals assistant coach Jon Jay after their benches-clearing incident in Saturday's game, shutting down any talk of them being friendly with each other due to their offseason links.
In other news, the Padres' Jarren Duran saga continues, and they have been urged to land the All-Star in a three-team trade with the Red Sox and Marlins. The trade would send Ethan Salas and Red Sox prospect Luis Perales to the Marlins, and bring Duran to the Padres, with the Sox getting starter Edward Cabrera.
Another name floating around near the trade deadline is Dylan Cease, who has reportedly already been offered to the Red Sox for Duran. The Athletic's Jim Bowden believes the right-hander could go to the contending Toronto Blue Jays, who are looking for arms at the deadline.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
