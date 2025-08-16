Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Dodgers Call Out Friars, Clayton Kershaw Laughs Off Rivalry, NL West Prediction

Aaron Coloma

Aug 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) pitches the ball during the first inning against Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) pitches the ball during the first inning against Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres dropped their opening game of a three-game set against the Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-2, bringing them level with their rivals in the NL West.

The Dodgers don't seem to think of the matchup as much of a rivalry, though, as both relief pitcher Alex Vesia and manager Dave Roberts downplaeyd such notions.

“That’s a ‘their’ thing,” Vesia said when told about the Padres informing Mason Miller "right away" that they don't like the Dodgers.

“I wasn’t a part of a meeting like that (with new arrivals Brock Stewart or Alex Call) so I’m going to go with ‘No (we don’t do that).’”

Clayton Kershaw did the same, saying he didn't "feel one way about them," and that his focuses were solely on winning the division.

MLB analyst Rob Parker doesn't believe such a thing will happen, though, as he believes the Padres will not just knock the Dodgers off their perch atop the NL West, but should make the World Series.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Laughed Off Padres Rivalry, Mason Miller's Comments

Dodgers' Dave Roberts, Pitcher Calls Out Padres For Caring More About Rivalry

Padres Lineup vs Dodgers: Ryan O’Hearn Out, Xander Bogaerts Hitting Cleanup

Padres Announce Starting Pitcher on Friday vs Dodgers Following Michael King Injury

Dodgers All-Star Says Padres Rivalry With LA Has 'Grown Into This Beast'

MLB Analyst Predicts Padres to Take Down Dodgers in NL West, Make World Series

Dodgers Manager Shocked to Lose First Place to Padres at This Point in Season

Padres Free Agent Predicted to Be in 'High Demand' This Offseason

Padres Tweets of the Day:

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Aaron Coloma
AARON COLOMA

Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

Home/San Diego Padres News