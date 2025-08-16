Padres Notes: Dodgers Call Out Friars, Clayton Kershaw Laughs Off Rivalry, NL West Prediction
The San Diego Padres dropped their opening game of a three-game set against the Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-2, bringing them level with their rivals in the NL West.
The Dodgers don't seem to think of the matchup as much of a rivalry, though, as both relief pitcher Alex Vesia and manager Dave Roberts downplaeyd such notions.
“That’s a ‘their’ thing,” Vesia said when told about the Padres informing Mason Miller "right away" that they don't like the Dodgers.
“I wasn’t a part of a meeting like that (with new arrivals Brock Stewart or Alex Call) so I’m going to go with ‘No (we don’t do that).’”
Clayton Kershaw did the same, saying he didn't "feel one way about them," and that his focuses were solely on winning the division.
MLB analyst Rob Parker doesn't believe such a thing will happen, though, as he believes the Padres will not just knock the Dodgers off their perch atop the NL West, but should make the World Series.
