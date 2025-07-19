Padres Notes: Ex-Padre Suddenly Retires, Blockbuster Trade Prediction, Friars Make Roster Move
The San Diego Padres won their first game back from the All-Star break against the Washington Nationals by a score of 7-2 on Friday. Manny Machado sealed a win for the Padres with a grand slam in a five-run ninth inning after a strong showing from Dylan Cease.
The Padres improved to 53-44 and moved 1.5 games ahead of the San Francisco Giants in the Wild Card.
In other news, Padres pitcher Trevor Cahill announced his official retirement from baseball despite not featuring in MLB since 2021. He started 11 games for the Padres in 2017.
Additionally, Jarren Duran's name has continued to come up before the trade deadline, and would be the Padres' best option as a new left fielder if the Red Sox decide to part with the All-Star.
Finally, the Padres announced a roster move on Friday, reinstating Gavin Sheets from the paternity list and sending down Luis Campusano. Campusano replaced Sheets on the roster last Sunday ahead of the All-Star break.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Former Padre, Oceanside Native, Announces Sudden Retirement
Padres Predicted to Land All-Star Outfielder in Blockbuster Trade Deadline Deal
Padres, Dodgers Expected to Compete for $5.25 Million Pitcher at Deadline
Padres Activate Gavin Sheets, Option Catcher Ahead of Friday's Game vs. Nationals
Padres Reliever Says Surprise Pitcher Has Been Best Lefty in National League
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.