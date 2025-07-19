Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Ex-Padre Suddenly Retires, Blockbuster Trade Prediction, Friars Make Roster Move

Aaron Coloma

Jul 9, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Trevor Cahill (38) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres won their first game back from the All-Star break against the Washington Nationals by a score of 7-2 on Friday. Manny Machado sealed a win for the Padres with a grand slam in a five-run ninth inning after a strong showing from Dylan Cease.

The Padres improved to 53-44 and moved 1.5 games ahead of the San Francisco Giants in the Wild Card.

In other news, Padres pitcher Trevor Cahill announced his official retirement from baseball despite not featuring in MLB since 2021. He started 11 games for the Padres in 2017.

Additionally, Jarren Duran's name has continued to come up before the trade deadline, and would be the Padres' best option as a new left fielder if the Red Sox decide to part with the All-Star.

Finally, the Padres announced a roster move on Friday, reinstating Gavin Sheets from the paternity list and sending down Luis Campusano. Campusano replaced Sheets on the roster last Sunday ahead of the All-Star break.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Former Padre, Oceanside Native, Announces Sudden Retirement

Padres Predicted to Land All-Star Outfielder in Blockbuster Trade Deadline Deal

Padres, Dodgers Expected to Compete for $5.25 Million Pitcher at Deadline

Padres Activate Gavin Sheets, Option Catcher Ahead of Friday's Game vs. Nationals

Padres Reliever Says Surprise Pitcher Has Been Best Lefty in National League

Padres Tweets of the Day:

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
AARON COLOMA

Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

