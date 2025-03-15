Padres Notes: Fernando Tatis Hit in Head, Starting Pitcher Injured, Blockbuster Trade With Yankees Idea
There was a scary moment in the San Diego Padres' Friday night Cactus League game as superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. was hit in the head with a 95 mph fastball.
Fortunately, Tatis was able to stay in the game and was okay.
Additionally, right-handed pitcher Matt Waldron suffered what the team is calling mild left oblique strain while warming up, setting him back in the fifth starter competition.
In other news, the Padres are continuing to field offers on their top players on expiring contracts, including ace Dylan Cease.
Nearly 10 teams have reportedly reached out to San Diego regarding the right-handed pitcher, and the New York Yankees make a lot of sense following Gerrit Cole's season-ending surgery.
By trading Cease, though, the Padres would be opening up a spot in a rotation that is already looking for a fifth starter.
