Padres Notes: Fernando Tatis Injury, Friars Make Roster Move, Ex-Padre Joins Rival
The San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 9-4, in a rain-filled Friday evening as they improved to 20-11 and won their third straight game.
Unfortunately, Fernando Tatis Jr. had to leave the eventual victory early after he was hit in the arm by an errant pitch. Broadcast cameras were able to pick up a welt forming on his arm within seconds of being struck by the pitch.
Additionally, the Friars made a major roster move and brought back an injured outfielder who was serving time on the injured list. With the outfield showing a lack of depth seemingly the entire month of April, this comes at the perfect time for San Diego.
Speaking of outfielders, a former Padres outfielder inked a deal with a divisional rival. He last played for the Friars in 2023, and the 29-year-old will now head to the rivals up north.
