Padres Notes: Friars Linked to All-Star Rival, Unfortunate Trade Update, Jake Cronenworth on the Move?
The San Diego Padres won their series opener against the New York Mets, 7-6, in a wild game. A five-run inning revived the game for the Friars, and they took the win with an Elias Diaz walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning.
They are now two games ahead of the San Francisco Giants in the Wild Card race.
In other news, the Padres are linked to Arizona Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen at the deadline, who is a hot commodity on the trade market. The D-backs are letting go of their expiring contracts, so the Padres could get an All-Star arm for relatively cheap.
While they could get Gallen, the Padres most likely won't get top target Jarren Duran, who the Boston Red Sox are expected to keep until at least the winter, per Bob Nightengale. The Padres allegedly offered a package to the Sox for the All-Star, though were quickly shut down.
Finally, Jake Cronenworth's name has floated around as a potential trade candidate in the Padres' buy-and-sell window.
"Another potential route: The Padres could move Cronenworth’s contract — the infielder continues to attract trade interest — and make current left fielder Gavin Sheets a first baseman/designated hitter again," said The Athletic's Dennis Lin.
Padres Tweets of the Day:
