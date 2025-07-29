Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Friars Linked to All-Star Rival, Unfortunate Trade Update, Jake Cronenworth on the Move?

Aaron Coloma

Jul 20, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth (9) gestures toward his dugout after hitting an RBI double against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Jul 20, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth (9) gestures toward his dugout after hitting an RBI double against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres won their series opener against the New York Mets, 7-6, in a wild game. A five-run inning revived the game for the Friars, and they took the win with an Elias Diaz walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning.

They are now two games ahead of the San Francisco Giants in the Wild Card race.

In other news, the Padres are linked to Arizona Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen at the deadline, who is a hot commodity on the trade market. The D-backs are letting go of their expiring contracts, so the Padres could get an All-Star arm for relatively cheap.

While they could get Gallen, the Padres most likely won't get top target Jarren Duran, who the Boston Red Sox are expected to keep until at least the winter, per Bob Nightengale. The Padres allegedly offered a package to the Sox for the All-Star, though were quickly shut down.

Finally, Jake Cronenworth's name has floated around as a potential trade candidate in the Padres' buy-and-sell window.

"Another potential route: The Padres could move Cronenworth’s contract — the infielder continues to attract trade interest — and make current left fielder Gavin Sheets a first baseman/designated hitter again," said The Athletic's Dennis Lin.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres' Mike Shildt Takes Major Shot at MLB Pitchers

Padres Trade Target Heading to NL Rival in Major Deadline Move

Padres' Top Trade Target Unlikely to Be Moved at Deadline

MLB Insider Reveals Chances Padres Trade Dylan Cease at Deadline

Padres Linked to $13.5 Million All-Star From NL West Rival Likely to Be Traded at Deadline

Padres Could Trade $80 Million All-Star Attracting Interest at Deadline: Report

Padres Tweets of the Day:

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Aaron Coloma
AARON COLOMA

Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

Home/San Diego Padres News