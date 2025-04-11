Padres Notes: Friars Make Trade, Massive Injury Updates, Jackson Merrill Return Timeline
The only thing stopping the San Diego Padres from winning on Thursday was that they had no game scheduled. The Friars were still keeping busy despite the off day as they traded a southpaw reliever to another National League powerhouse.
Additionally, there was a major update in Fernando Tatis Jr.'s health timeline as he told reporters if he expects to land on the injured list or not. Another All-Star who left Tuesday's game early was Jake Cronenworth, who expects to be back on the field very soon after he left the contest in the third inning while grounding out.
Finally, the third All-Star sidelined with injury, Jackson Merrill, has a timeline on when fans can expect to see him back in action. The 21-year-old was moved to the injured list on Tuesday due to initial hamstring tightness not healing how the team would have liked.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Make Trade, Send Reliever to National League Contender
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr Provides Massive Update After Injuring Surgically-Repaired Shoulder
Padres' Jake Cronenworth Reveals When He Expects to Return From Injury
How Long Will Jackson Merrill Be Out for Padres?
Padres Predicted to Shock World, Win NL West Over Dodgers
Joe Musgrove Still Wants to Make Miraculous Return to Padres This Year
Padres' Luis Arraez Being Ignored By Umpires After Comments Calling Them Out
Padres Tweets of the Day:
