Padres Notes: Jackson Merrill Extension, Jurickson Profar Wants to Remain in SD, Star Out for Start of 2025
In this story:
The San Diego Padres wish they were still playing baseball as the World Series gets underway this weekend. However, they're already looking ahead to the offseason and what will hopefully be another long 2025 season.
Among the many goals this offseason for San Diego is finalizing an extension with All-Star rookie Jackson Merrill. Additionally, the team will look to re-sign impending free agent Jurickson Profar.
While there's a lot to be excited about, a veteran Padres star will miss the beginning of the 2025 season due to injury, and could be out until July.
Here's all the latest Padres news and headlines:
Padres Already Had Extension Talks With Standout Rookie Jackson Merrill
Padres Free Agent Jurickson Profar on San Diego: 'I Want to Be Here'
Padres Star To Miss Beginning of 2025 Season, Maybe Entire First Half
Padres Infielder Breaks Silence Following Abrupt End to 2024 Season
Eric Hosmer Calls Out Padres Fans as 'Little Brothers' for Continuing to Talk Smack to Dodgers
Padres Already Trying to Learn From NLDS Loss to Dodgers, Says GM
2 Padres Officially In the Running for Major End of Season Awards
Former Padres Outfielder to Interview With White Sox for Manager Job
Published