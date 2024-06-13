Padres Notes: Jackson Merrill's Historic Homer, Jurickson Profar Injury Update, Jeremiah Estrada update
The Padres not only secured their first sweep of the 2024 season Wednesday, they also witnessed rookie Jackson Merrill make history with a game-winning home run.
In case you missed the pregame news Wednesday, Jurickson Profar’s injury status was revealed. Here’s what you missed today in Padres baseball.
Jackson Merrill Makes Historic Mark, Padres Achieve First Sweep of 2024
In a monumental game against the Oakland A's, Padres rookie Jackson Merrill drove the excitement through the Petco Park roof with a walk-off home run, clinching the team’s first series sweep of the 2024 season. This exceptional moment marks a significant milestone for the rookie.
Jurickson Profar’s Knee Injury Update
San Diego Padres standout Jurickson Profar has provided an update on the knee injury that forced him to exit early from Tuesday’s game. The status of his injury will be a critical storyline to watch as the team heads into Thursday's travel day.
Unlucky Injury for Former Padres Outfielder
A bizarre turn of events has led to one of the unluckiest injuries involving a former Padres outfielder who fouled two balls off his foot. Initially feared to be a fracture, the injury thankfully turned out to be less severe.
Padres' Breakout Reliever Sidelined Due to Illness
Where was Jeremiah Estrada on Tuesday? The Padres' breakout reliever was dealing with flu-like symptoms, which had a direct impact on the late innings of the nailbiter win.