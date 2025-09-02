Padres Notes: Jason Adam Injury, Fernando Tatis Hurt, Pitcher Has Elbow Surgery
The San Diego Padres lost, 4-3, to the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, dropping the series opener at Petco Park.
Dylan Cease had another short start, only pitching four innings and giving up two runs. The bullpen coughed up another pair of runs.
While San Diego's offense did not have its best day, infielder Luis Arraez got the 1,000th hit of his career on Monday. That was the only good that came out of Monday's game, though.
In the seventh inning, the Padres suffered a massive injury to their bullpen as All-Star Jason Adam was carted off the field.
The right-hander suffered a quad tendon rupture, and will likely miss significant time in his recovery.
Additionally, before Monday's matchup, the Padres scratched Fernando Tatis Jr. from the lineup with an injury of his own. Manager Mike Shildt said he was unavailable to pinch-hit in the bottom of the ninth inning in the one-run game.
Finally, a top pitching prospect underwent elbow surgery and is expected to miss significant time as injuries ravaged the organization across all levels.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
