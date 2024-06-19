Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Key Player Injuries, Manager Insights, All-Star Voting Progress & More

J.P. Hoornstra

Jun 18, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos (8) celebrates with his team after hitting a game winning RBI double during the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 18, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos (8) celebrates with his team after hitting a game winning RBI double during the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Stay updated with the latest San Diego Padres news, including player injuries, managerial concerns, All-Star voting, and strategic insights. Click for detailed stories on Tatis Jr., Machado, and more.

In today's roundup of Padres news, fans face a mixed bag of updates ranging from injury setbacks to promising positions in All-Star game voting. Here's everything you may have missed.

Padres Players Face Injuries Ahead of Phillies Game

The San Diego Padres are continuing to deal with significant player injuries as they try to halt a five-game losing streak. Notably absent from Tuesday's game was star players Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado due to ongoing health issues. Read more here.

Fernando Tatis Jr. Sidelined by Injury

For the first time this season, Fernando Tatis Jr. missed a game due to an injury. Get more details on Tatis Jr.'s injury status and potential return. Read more here

Manny Machado Discusses Injury Concerns

Manny Machado has opened up about his latest injury, affecting his play and possibly hindering the team’s performance. Learn what Machado shared about his health and what to expect from the Padres' third baseman going forward. Read more here.

Manager Mike Shildt Discusses Concern Level

Amid a troubling losing streak, Padres manager Mike Shildt has discussed his concern level about the team's recent performances. Discover what Shildt revealed about his strategies and feelings during this trying period for the team. Read more here.

Padres Shine in All-Star Game Voting

Despite on-field struggles, several San Diego Padres are poised to make a significant impact in the MLB All-Star Game, showing promising positions in the first round of voting. Check out which players are leading and their prospects for advancing further. Read more here.

Published
J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today and Inside the Padres, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

Home/San Diego Padres News