Padres Notes: Luis Arraez Health Update, Blockbuster Trade Idea, All-Star Nowhere Near Returning
The San Diego Padres beat the Houston Astros, 3-2, Sunday evening in a game that featured a scary moment involving Luis Arraez. The All-Star was running out a bunt in the first inning and collided with Astros second baseman Mauricio Dubón, requiring an exit of the game on a backboard.
He was then transported to a local hospital for further testing, but was thankfully able to rejoin the team in the clubhouse after the game.
Manager Mike Shildt called the aftermath of the injury a "best-case scenario."
In other news, the Friars have a trade idea that would send a key pitcher to a National League contender. The right-hander has been seeing a lot of success in 2025 and would likely get a major return if a deal went through.
Finally, an injured All-Star is not close to rejoining the team at this point in his injured list stint. Rushing a return would raise his chances of re-injury, and for a team built around a deep October run, it may be better to err on the side of caution.
