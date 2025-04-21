Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Luis Arraez Health Update, Blockbuster Trade Idea, All-Star Nowhere Near Returning

Apr 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA;San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) and right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) pray for San Diego Padres designated hitter Luis Arraez (4) after he colliding with Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker (8) (not pictured )on the first base line in the first inning at Daikin Park.Arraez was carted off the field . Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres beat the Houston Astros, 3-2, Sunday evening in a game that featured a scary moment involving Luis Arraez. The All-Star was running out a bunt in the first inning and collided with Astros second baseman Mauricio Dubón, requiring an exit of the game on a backboard.

He was then transported to a local hospital for further testing, but was thankfully able to rejoin the team in the clubhouse after the game.

Manager Mike Shildt called the aftermath of the injury a "best-case scenario."

In other news, the Friars have a trade idea that would send a key pitcher to a National League contender. The right-hander has been seeing a lot of success in 2025 and would likely get a major return if a deal went through.

Finally, an injured All-Star is not close to rejoining the team at this point in his injured list stint. Rushing a return would raise his chances of re-injury, and for a team built around a deep October run, it may be better to err on the side of caution.

