Padres Notes: Luis Arraez Talks Free Agent Plans, Pitcher to IL, Manny Machado ‘Gassed’
The San Diego Padres lost the second game of their four-game series against the Colorado Rockies on Friday, 4-2.
Ahead of the game, the Padres placed reliever David Morgan to the injured list and called up J.P. Sears, who started Friday's game. Sears went 4.1 innings, allowing four earned runs on five hits.
Third baseman Manny Machado played his league-leading 148th game this season, and his 23rd straight at third base. Machado stated he has been feeling the effects of fatigue this late in the season.
“Yeah, I mean, that’d be nice for sure,” Machado said of getting a rest day when the Padres clinch a spot in October. “But let’s get there first. We’re far away from that, so I’m not trying to think too far ahead. We’ve still got a tough stretch to go and a lot of important games to be played.”
In other news, Padres infielder Luis Arraez spoke about his plans for free agency after the season, and stated he wants to remain with the Friars.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Place Pitcher on Injured List in Surprise Roster Move
Padres' Luis Arraez Gets Honest About Being Benched, Fan Criticism
Padres' Luis Arraez Breaks Silence on Upcoming Free Agency, Desired Outcome
Padres Insider Reveals Concerning Manny Machado Update
Padres Calling Up Starting Pitcher to Face Rockies
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.