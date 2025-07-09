Padres Notes: Outfielder Doesn’t Want to Join SD, Fernando Tatis Home Run Derby Decision, Another Friars All-Star
The San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 1-0, on Tuesday evening and improved to 49-42 on the year.
In other news, an outfielder has made it clear that he would not waive his no-trade clause if a deal is struck with the Friars. The Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star is having a down year and ranks among the worst in the league in terms of Outs Above Average, so a potential deal would likely not have been a good fit anyway.
Speaking of All-Star outfielders, Fernando Tatis Jr. revealed the decision that he made for the 2025 Home Run Derby. The now-three-time All-Star has 15 home runs on the year and is slugging .441 through 89 games.
Finally, to round out the All-Star news, a Padres right-handed pitcher has been added to the National League roster. The total number of Padres who will be representing in the Midsummer Classic grows to four with the new update.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Tweets of the Day:
