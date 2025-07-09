Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Outfielder Doesn’t Want to Join SD, Fernando Tatis Home Run Derby Decision, Another Friars All-Star

Gabe Smallson

Jul 6, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) hits an RBI double during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
Jul 6, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) hits an RBI double during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 1-0, on Tuesday evening and improved to 49-42 on the year.

In other news, an outfielder has made it clear that he would not waive his no-trade clause if a deal is struck with the Friars. The Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star is having a down year and ranks among the worst in the league in terms of Outs Above Average, so a potential deal would likely not have been a good fit anyway.

Speaking of All-Star outfielders, Fernando Tatis Jr. revealed the decision that he made for the 2025 Home Run Derby. The now-three-time All-Star has 15 home runs on the year and is slugging .441 through 89 games.

Finally, to round out the All-Star news, a Padres right-handed pitcher has been added to the National League roster. The total number of Padres who will be representing in the Midsummer Classic grows to four with the new update.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

All-Star Outfielder Would Block Trade to Padres in Shocking Report

Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr Has Made Decision on 2025 Home Run Derby

Padres Pitcher Gets Added to NL All-Star Roster Moving Total to 4

Padres' Fernando Tatis Wants Jersey From Dodgers Star

Padres Relievers Drawing Major Interest as Trade Deadline Nears

Padres’ Jackson Merrill Loses Spot in Lineup Amid Major Struggles

