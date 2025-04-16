Padres Notes: Unfortunate Jackson Merrill Update, Free Agent Linked to Friars, Yu Darvish Timeline
It took an extra inning for the San Diego Padres to finally lose their fourth game of the season as the Chicago Cubs defeated the Friars, 2-1, in the 10th inning, snapping the 11-game home unbeaten streak.
Unfortunately, the bad news continued as Jackson Merrill reportedly won't come off the injured list when he's eligible this week. A Padres insider confirmed there are a few more checkpoints for the 21-year-old to clear before he can return to action.
Additionally, a free agent pitcher is linked to San Diego in what would be a formidable move to an already lethal bullpen. The right-hander remains a free agent after a productive 2024.
Speaking of pitching, there is a rough timeline for when fans can expect to see Yu Darvish back on the mound. Many assumed the veteran would take the mound on Opening Day, but elbow inflammation has postponed his 2025 debut.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news:
