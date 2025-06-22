Padres' Robert Suarez Breaks Silence on Shohei Ohtani Hit By Pitch
Fernando Tatis Jr. and two-way player Shohei Ohtani felt the heat of the growing San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers Dodgers rivalry through their recent series.
Tatis Jr. was hit by a pitch three times by the Dodgers, while Ohtani was hit twice.
In the ninth inning of the final game of the two series between the teams, Tatis Jr. was struck by Dodgers reliever Jack Little at the top of the inning, clearing both benches and igniting an argument between managers Dave Roberts and Mike Shildt.
At the bottom of that same inning, reliever Robert Suarez launched a 100 mph fastball to Ohtani’s shoulder blade.
Tatis Jr. getting hit for the third time in addition to the lingering National League Division Series tension between the two teams raised speculation that Suarez intentionally directed his pitch at Ohtani.
Suarez, who was ejected from the game, claims he did not intentionally hit Ohtani.
“It wasn’t intentional,” he said through interpreter Pedro Gutiérrez. “That decision was made by the umpires. I knew there was a warning issued to both clubs. But I obviously wasn’t trying to hit him in that situation. It was just a call from the umpires.”
The Dodgers had already hit two players – Tatis Jr. in the top of the ninth and center fielder Bryce Johnson in the top of the seventh – before Suarez hit Ohtani.
As a result of the two hit-by-pitch situations and the bench clearing incident in the ninth, the umpires issued a warning to both teams.
So whether Suarez intentionally hit Ohtani or not, he was punished for violating the umpires’ warning.
“They are entitled to their opinion; they can say whatever they want,” Suarez said. “That was not the case. I just went in there to try to save the game.”
MLB dealt Suarez a three-game suspension for the incident. They also suspended Roberts and Shildt for one game each for their involvement in the argument following Tatis Jr. getting hit.
The Padres will not face the Dodgers again until August 22, which will be the last series between the teams before the postseason.
