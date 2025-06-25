Padres Scratch Xander Bogaerts From Wednesday’s Lineup Due to Injury
The San Diego Padres have scratched shortstop Xander Bogaerts from Wednesday's lineup for the final game of their home series against the Washington Nationals.
Bogaerts is dealing with left shoulder soreness. Jose Iglesias is taking over at shortstop, while Tyler Wade is starting and playing second base.
Here's the updated lineup:
Bogaerts has yet to make an appearance on the injured list this season after missing two months with a fractured left shoulder in 2024.
Earlier this month, Bogaerts exited a game against the San Francisco Giants in the sixth inning with left shoulder discomfort. He sat out of the following game against the Giants but returned to the lineup the next day for the first game of the series against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Bogaerts said the pain he felt in the game against the Giants was similar to the pain he felt while recovering from his fractured shoulder last season.
It is unclear whether the Padres will place Bogaerts on the IL. San Diego already placed right-handed pitcher Ryan Bergert on the 15-day IL on Wednesday prior to the game against the Nationals.
Bogaerts has gone 0-for-6 in the first two games of the series. However, the five-time American League Silver Slugger hit an RBI groundout to get the Padres on the board on Tuesday and has drawn a walk in each game.
The four-time AL All-Star was battling through a slump earlier this month but recently broke out of it in the Padres' latest series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bogaerts recorded five consecutive hits against the Dodgers on the road.
The Padres have not commented on the status of Bogaerts' left shoulder and have not given a timeline for when he is expected to return to the lineup.
San Diego is just half a game out of a NL Wild Card spot, so losing their everyday shortstop would not be ideal.
Padres Make Big Lineup Changes
In addition to scratching Bogaerts, the Padres moved first baseman Luis Arraez to the leadoff spot in the lineup and pushed right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. down to the cleanup spot.
Manny Machado is in the two-hole while Jackson Merrill is batting third.
