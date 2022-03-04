Skip to main content
Report: Owners Opposed MLB's CBT Proposal

Sources close to The Athletic have reported that four team owners opposed the MLB's offer regarding the luxury tax.

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

In the days following MLB and MLBPA's failure to settle a new collective bargaining agreement, more is coming to light about the talks that took place during negotiations.

An article by The Athletic reports that four owners dissented the league's proposed luxury tax changes. The owners in question are Arte Moreno of the Los Angeles Angels, Ken Kendrick of the Diamond Backs, Bob Castellini of the Cinncinati Reds, and Christ Ilitch of the Detriot Tigers.

The proposal featured a $700k minimum salary, no changes to the luxury tax threshold, and a $30 million pre-arbitration bonus pool. The integral part of this offer with relation to the events that happened on Tuesday was that it was the league's final offer prior to the 5:00 pm deadline.

Drellich reports that amongst everything in the proposal, the luxury tax was what the four owners disagreed with the league on.

The luxury tax was one of the areas in which the league and the union couldn't get on the same page, with the players proposing more than what the league was willing to give.

Despite meeting for 90 minutes on Thursday, there is no word on when the next round of negotiations will take place between the league and the union, however, when a proper proposal is made, 23 out of the 30 teams will have to agree before the CBA would be put into effect.

USATSI_13452048
Report: Owners Opposed MLB's CBT Proposal

